Forget Dresses—the Billboard Women In Music Red Carpet was Filled with So Many Incredible Suits

Women wearing suits is the biggest thirst trap of any century (Paging all HBO show Gentleman Jack fans—Y’all know what’s up.), but multiple women wearing suits during a Hollywood event is honestly just overwhelming (and cruel?? Is this legal? Help.) The Billboard Women in Music red carpet was filled to the brim with suit looks, and suddenly I need a glass of water. Someone give me a fan and check my heart rate, too, because these ladies did not come to play.

From Alicia Keys to Normani—and many in between—the Billboard Women in Music red carpet was ablaze with hot women wearing suits. I had to pinch myself to make sure it wasn’t just a lovely dream I was having. Luckily for all of us, it’s real as hell, and I have all the pictures to prove it. Let me take you on a journey, friends. There will be a few stops along the way, but please, bring a water bottle. You’re about to get very thirsty.

Jameela Jamil

OK, so, first we have live footage of Jameela Jamil ripping my heart out and eating in front of me. This silky suit is everything I could have ever wanted to see on The Good Place actress, and so much more.

Alicia Keys

Of course, what would a red carpet be without a suit-and-no-shirt look? Alicia Keys’ oversized purple suit ensemble—with her bra peeking out, NBD—has left me dead on the floor. Goodbye, all.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is one of very few country artists I actually like—and she always slays it on the red carpet. Carlile has had some really hot suit looks before, but this one featuring a sparkly gold mock neck top might just be my new favorite.

Normani

Anyway…. mic drop.

Hunter Schafer

Look, I don’t know if this actually counts as a suit, but I’m going for it. Hunter Schafer in this Burberry tuxedo-esque look is too hot not to mention. (Plus—red gingham in winter? It’s a bold choice and I respect it.)

Keltie Knight

And now, we have yet another suit worn without a shirt. Will this trend ever get old? Absolutely not. Keltie Knight came to break my heart wearing an MSGM suit featuring the coolest sparkly details.

Oh, what’s that? Another suit worn without a shirt? Yes, Ingrid Andress has also blessed us with this trendy look, and I will be forever thankful. Be still my heart, y’all.

Lauren Jauregui

Last—but very much not least—we have Lauren Jauregui, the queen of bisexuals. (Don’t @ me. I did my research!!) The singer has officially, for once and all, brought me to my grave in this white tuxedo look. I can finally rest easily knowing that this image has been etched in my mind forever.