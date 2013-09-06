Kiss Summer Goodbye With Billboard’s Official Top 5 Songs of the Season

Billboard has officially released its top tracks of Summer 2013, and while there’s definitely some tracks we expected to see, they’re not necessarily in the order we expected to see them.

While one could easily argue that Miley Cyrus dominated not only the music scene but the entire pop culture realm this summer, surprisingly, her party hit “We Can’t Stop” is only number four on the list, topped by her VMAs partner-in-crime Robin Thicke’s runaway hit “Blurred Lines,” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” and Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

Below, check out all five songs Billboard officially deemed the songs of this summer, and feel free to spend part or all of your Friday afternoon reminiscing about the days gone by.

1. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines”

2. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive”

3. Daft Punk, “Get Lucky”

4. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, “Can’t Hold Us”