All Your Fave Stars Attended the Billboard Music Awards—and They Looked Freakin’ Amazing

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again: Red carpet events are my bread and butter. There’s nothing I love more than seeing all my favorite celebrities together in one place dressed to the absolute nines, and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday night did not disappoint. It felt like every of-the-moment celebrity was in attendance. (I mean, they basically were.) Plus, everyone looked so incredible, I might cry. I know this wasn’t the Grammys, but it felt just as sartorially amazing.

From musical artists nominated for awards to some of your favorite actors and actresses, it seriously felt like everyone and their mother was at the Billboard Music Awards. (Literally, Ciara brought her son Future as her date, so, I’m not wrong.) Fan favorites like BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Cardi B and Taylor Swift all killed it with their red carpet looks. Plus, Kiernan Shipka, Patrick Starr, Julianne Hough and Chrissy Metz also blessed us with their ensembles. I truly was not kidding when I said everyone was there. I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t just having a dream where all my favorite celebrities were randomly hanging out together in Las Vegas on a Wednesday night.

Until awards season (AKA my favorite season) starts again, these magical red carpet moments are what sustain me. The Billboard Music Awards was particularly incredible, as I’ve mentioned, and I have the photos to prove it. I rounded up some of my favorite looks from the night so that you, too, can sit on your phone for hours, staring at all these beautiful, beautiful people. Enjoy, my friends.

1. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee

2. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas

3. Taylor Swift

4. Patrick Starr

5. Becky G

6. BTS

7. Ciara

8. Julianne Hough

9. Kelly Clarkson

10. Kiernan Shipka

11. Jennifer Hudson

12. Priyanka Chopra

13. Cardi B

14. Diplo

15. Sophie Hunter

16. Olivia Wilde

17. Khalid

18. Tori Kelly

19. Halsey

20. Chrissy Metz

21. Sofia Carson

22. Brendon Urie

23. Ingrid Michaelson