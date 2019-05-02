StyleCaster
All Your Fave Stars Attended the Billboard Music Awards—and They Looked Freakin’ Amazing

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.

I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again: Red carpet events are my bread and butter. There’s nothing I love more than seeing all my favorite celebrities together in one place dressed to the absolute nines, and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet on Wednesday night did not disappoint. It felt like every of-the-moment celebrity was in attendance. (I mean, they basically were.) Plus, everyone looked so incredible, I might cry. I know this wasn’t the Grammys, but it felt just as sartorially amazing.

From musical artists nominated for awards to some of your favorite actors and actresses, it seriously felt like everyone and their mother was at the Billboard Music Awards. (Literally, Ciara brought her son Future as her date, so, I’m not wrong.) Fan favorites like BTS, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Cardi B and Taylor Swift all killed it with their red carpet looks. Plus, Kiernan Shipka, Patrick Starr, Julianne Hough and Chrissy Metz also blessed us with their ensembles. I truly was not kidding when I said everyone was there. I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t just having a dream where all my favorite celebrities were randomly hanging out together in Las Vegas on a Wednesday night.

Until awards season (AKA my favorite season) starts again, these magical red carpet moments are what sustain me. The Billboard Music Awards was particularly incredible, as I’ve mentioned, and I have the photos to prove it. I rounded up some of my favorite looks from the night so that you, too, can sit on your phone for hours, staring at all these beautiful, beautiful people. Enjoy, my friends.

Yung Miami Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee

Jonas Brothers Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Taylor Swift

Patrick Starr Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Patrick Starr

Becky G Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Becky G

BTS Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

6. BTS

Ciara Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Ciara

Julianne Hough Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Julianne Hough

Kelly Clarkson Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Kelly Clarkson

Kiernan Shipka Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Kiernan Shipka

Jennifer Hudson Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Jennifer Hudson

Priyanka Chopra Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Priyanka Chopra

Cardi B Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Cardi B

Diplo Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Diplo

Sophie Hunter Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Sophie Hunter

Olivia Wilde Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

16. Olivia Wilde

Khalid Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Khalid

Tori Kelly Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

18. Tori Kelly

Halsey Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

19. Halsey

Chrissy Metz Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

20. Chrissy Metz

Sofia Carson Billboard Music Awards

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.

21. Sofia Carson

Brendon Urie Billboard Music Awards

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

22. Brendon Urie

Ingrid Michaelson Billboard Music Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

23. Ingrid Michaelson

