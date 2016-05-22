StyleCaster
Billboard Music Awards 2016: See the Best Looks from the Red Carpet

by
Photo: Getty Images

Move over, Grammys: the Billboard Music Awards are being held tonight in Las Vegas, and they are shaping up to be especially star-studded this year. Rihanna, Madonna, and Britney Spears are performing, Adele is debuting her new music video, and Justin Bieber will be in attendance (no doubt in an outfit to rival Kanye‘s Met Gala look).

Click through for the best looks from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Rihanna in a vintage Mugler dress, Manolo Blahnik mules, and Neil Lane jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Calvin Klein

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande in a Versace gown and Neil Lane jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Hale in a Zuhair Murad dress and Rauwolf clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Kesha in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Alba in Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears in Reem Acra

Photo: Getty Images

Mila Kunis in a Zuhair Murad dress and Anita Ko jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in an Alfredo Villalba dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ciara in Philipp Plein

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Jonathan Simkhai

Photo: Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn in Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Romijn in a Davidson Zanine dress and Devi Kroell clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale in a Hamel gown and Anya Hindmarch clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox in a Michael Costello gown, a Nathalie Trad clutch, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels

Photo: Getty Images

Fifth Harmony in Michael Costello

Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey in Fausto Puglisi

Photo: Getty Images

Tove Lo in Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer in House of Harlot

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Rowland in a Labourjoisie gown

Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Trainor in Michael Costello

Photo: Getty Images

Serayah

Photo: Getty Images

Idina Menzel in Rene Caovilla shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Meredith Mickelson in Hervé Leger

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Platten

Photo: Getty Images

Z LaLa

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsey Stirling in Murmur

Photo: Getty Images

Jojo Fletcher

Photo: Getty Images

