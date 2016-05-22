Billboard Music Awards 2016: See the Best Looks from the Red Carpet

Move over, Grammys: the Billboard Music Awards are being held tonight in Las Vegas, and they are shaping up to be especially star-studded this year. Rihanna, Madonna, and Britney Spears are performing, Adele is debuting her new music video, and Justin Bieber will be in attendance (no doubt in an outfit to rival Kanye‘s Met Gala look).
Click through for the best looks from the 2016 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Rihanna in a vintage Mugler dress, Manolo Blahnik mules, and Neil Lane jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Ariana Grande in a Versace gown and Neil Lane jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Lucy Hale in a Zuhair Murad dress and Rauwolf clutch
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Alba in Zuhair Murad
Photo:
Getty Images
Britney Spears in Reem Acra
Photo:
Getty Images
Mila Kunis in a Zuhair Murad dress and Anita Ko jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Heidi Klum in an Alfredo Villalba dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Photo:
Getty Images
Kristen Bell in Jonathan Simkhai
Photo:
Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn in Altuzarra
Photo:
Getty Images
Rebecca Romijn in a Davidson Zanine dress and Devi Kroell clutch
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale in a Hamel gown and Anya Hindmarch clutch
Photo:
Getty Images
Laverne Cox in a Michael Costello gown, a Nathalie Trad clutch, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels
Photo:
Getty Images
Fifth Harmony in Michael Costello
Photo:
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra in Versace
Photo:
Getty Images
Tove Lo in Stella McCartney
Photo:
Getty Images
Keke Palmer in House of Harlot
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Rowland in a Labourjoisie gown
Photo:
Getty Images
Meghan Trainor in Michael Costello
Photo:
Getty Images
Idina Menzel in Rene Caovilla shoes
Photo:
Getty Images
Meredith Mickelson in Hervé Leger
Photo:
Getty Images
Lindsey Stirling in Murmur
Photo:
Getty Images