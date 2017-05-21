See Every Look from the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The Billboard Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, but starting at 6, we’ll be keeping tabs on the red (sorry, magenta) carpet to see what everyone is wearing.
Will host Vanessa Hudgens show up in her Coachella best? How will Miley Cyrus change up her look to match her new sound? Will Selena Gomez show up arm-in-arm with The Weeknd?
Last year, Rihanna and Zendaya stole the show in vintage Mugler and Calvin Klein, respectively, and we’re looking forward to seeing who turns it out for 2017. Additional performers and attendees include Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Rita Ora, Céline Dion (!), and Cher (!!), so there are bound to be some memorable ensembles ahead.
Click through the slideshow below to see every look from the show:
Miley Cyrus
Céline Dion
In a Stephane Rolland dress and Harry Kotlar jewelry
Hailee Steinfeld
Halsey
In a Sergio Hudson bra, Juun.J skirt, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry
Vanessa Hudgens
Rita Ora
Olivia Munn
In a Redemption dress and Le Vian jewelry
Vanessa Hudgens
Miley Cyrus
Kate Beckinsale
Camila Cabello
Maia Mitchell
Lea Michele
Rachel Lindsay
Nicole Scherzinger
Alexandra Daddario
Noah Cyrus
Bebe Rexha
Madison Beer
Sara Foster
Ashley Tisdale
Lindsey Stirling
Jane Zhang
Jessie Paege
Rachel Platten
In a Barbara Bui dress and Tyler Ellis bag
Rebecca Black
Devon Lee Carlson
Laura Marano
Sibley Scoles
Jeannie Mai
Z LaLa
Summer McKeen
Brandi Cyrus
