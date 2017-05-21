See Every Look from the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

StyleCaster
The Billboard Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, but starting at 6, we’ll be keeping tabs on the red (sorry, magenta) carpet to see what everyone is wearing.

Will host Vanessa Hudgens show up in her Coachella best? How will Miley Cyrus change up her look to match her new sound? Will Selena Gomez show up arm-in-arm with The Weeknd?

Last year, Rihanna and Zendaya stole the show in vintage Mugler and Calvin Klein, respectively, and we’re looking forward to seeing who turns it out for 2017. Additional performers and attendees include Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Rita Ora, Céline Dion (!), and Cher (!!), so there are bound to be some memorable ensembles ahead.

Click through the slideshow below to see every look from the show:

1 of 33
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Céline Dion
Céline Dion

In a Stephane Rolland dress and Harry Kotlar jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

In David Koma

Photo: Getty Images
Halsey
Halsey

In a Sergio Hudson bra, Juun.J skirt, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

In Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora

In Francesco Sconamiglio

Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

In a Redemption dress and Le Vian jewelry

Photo: Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

In Marchesa

Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

In Alessandra Rich

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale
Photo: Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

In Jonathan Simkhai

Photo: Getty Images
Maia Mitchell
Maia Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images
Lea Michele
Lea Michele

In David Koma

Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay
Photo: Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger
Photo: Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario

In Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha

In Calvin Klein

Photo: Getty Images
Madison Beer
Madison Beer
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Foster
Sara Foster
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

In Tadashi Shoji

Photo: Getty Images
Lindsey Stirling
Lindsey Stirling

In a Tyler Ellis bag

Photo: Getty Images
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang
Photo: Getty Images
Jessie Paege
Jessie Paege
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Platten
Rachel Platten

In a Barbara Bui dress and Tyler Ellis bag

Photo: Getty Images
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black
Photo: Getty Images
Devon Lee Carlson
Devon Lee Carlson
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Marano
Laura Marano
Photo: Getty Images
Sibley Scoles
Sibley Scoles
Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai
Photo: Getty Images
Z LaLa
Z LaLa
Photo: Getty Images
Summer McKeen
Summer McKeen
Photo: Getty Images
Brandi Cyrus
Brandi Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images

