See Every Look from the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The Billboard Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, but starting at 6, we’ll be keeping tabs on the red (sorry, magenta) carpet to see what everyone is wearing.

Will host Vanessa Hudgens show up in her Coachella best? How will Miley Cyrus change up her look to match her new sound? Will Selena Gomez show up arm-in-arm with The Weeknd?

Last year, Rihanna and Zendaya stole the show in vintage Mugler and Calvin Klein, respectively, and we’re looking forward to seeing who turns it out for 2017. Additional performers and attendees include Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Rita Ora, Céline Dion (!), and Cher (!!), so there are bound to be some memorable ensembles ahead.

Click through the slideshow below to see every look from the show: