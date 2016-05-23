StyleCaster
Britney Spears and a Giant Guitar Opened the Billboard Music Awards

In case you missed it, Britney Spears just performed a winning lineup of her greatest hits, including “Toxic, “Womanizer,” and “I’m a Slave 4 You” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Throughout the seven-minute opening performance, Britney danced in a glittery red bikini, rode a guitar, and gyrated on stage with a group of pole-dancing dudes. Watch the performance right here—she didn’t perform “Baby One More Time,” but the show’s still definitely worth watching.

 

