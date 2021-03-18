Billabong’s Collab With The Salty Blonde Gives Me ’70s Cali Realness

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is officially on its way and I am totally stoked for it. The first thing on my warm-weather prep checklist? Stocking up on a few new bathing suits for 2021. Luckily, the new Billabong x The Salty Blonde collection has me covered. This retro collection has everything I could ever want in my ideal summer wardrobe: floral-print bikinis, sunny yellow one-pieces and a few coordinating sets for when I’m not laying out trying to get a tan.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been following The Salty Blonde—AKA Halley Elefante—on Instagram for years. Elefante may be a New Yorker at heart, but her washed-out, beachy IG feed always had me daydreaming of being anywhere but Manhattan. More specifically, I’m usually daydreaming about being on a beach drinking a cocktail. Now that she’s teamed up with Billabong to make my dreams feel just a little more real, she’s blessing us with some of the cutest suits that I have ever laid my city-girl eyes on.

If I do say so myself, the vibes in this collection are freakin’ immaculate. Everything feels very ’70s-inspired thanks to the flowy, relaxed shapes, muted tones and oversized floral patterns. Whether you opt for a swimsuit, any of the adorable matching sets or the dreamy white coverup, you will look every bit the influencer in this collection. Don’t blame me if you suddenly want to move to California after seeing these pieces!

But this drop is more than just cute—it’s also better for the environment than your average swimwear. All of the woven and denim pieces in the collection are made from either FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified rayon or consciously-grown cotton that is free of harmful pesticides and sourced directly from farmers who follow sustainable agricultural practices. The tees and fleecy items are created using recycled cotton yarns that would otherwise end up in landfills, and every piece of swimwear is made from recycled knits, too. Even the tags and the bags they come in are 100% recyclable. More of this, please!

OK, I’m done hyping it up. Now for the fun part, a.k.a. the shopping. Read on to see a few of my favorite swimsuits, coverups and more. Oh, and say a prayer that we get a second drop for even more beachy pieces in a few months.

Sundipped Cap Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Yay for adorable one-pieces! This cap-sleeved suit is super flattering thanks to the waist-cinching belt, but the sunny hue is the thing that really convinced me I needed it in my life.

Sandy Babe Triangle Bikini Top + Maui Ruffle Bottoms

Plain old bikinis are so 2020. This summer, I’ll be lounging around the pool in a floral option like this one. The matching high-waisted bottoms have the cutest frills on the hips for a bit of sweet detailing.

Feelin’ Salty Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

I am loving all of the modern one-piece styles that I’m seeing this season. This long-sleeved option is perfect if you prefer to be a little more covered up on the beach or by the pool, but the little cutouts still give it some added edge.

Sundipped Triangle Bikini Top + High Waist Bottoms I guess I’m just obsessed with yellow right now. But after seeing this spotted bikini top, can you really blame me? The matching high-waisted bottoms can work with another white top as well—hello, double-duty suits! Sundipped Triangle Bikini Top $79.95 buy it

Northern Lights Crop Camisole + Peachy Keen Maxi Skirt

This delicate crop top is easy dressing at its finest. I’m picturing wearing this camisole with either the matching floral maxi skirt or with a pair of wide-leg white linen pants. The set comes in two patterns, but this pale pink floral is my fave.

Sun Glow Crop Top + Sun Bleached Shorts

Coordinating sets will be my go-to this summer, I can feel it. This floral option can be dressed up or down so easily thanks to those statement puffy sleeves, so it’s a great versatile option to have in your closet. BTW, the shorts also come in pink!

Wanderlust Long Sleeve Cover-Up Maxi Dress

You can’t have a good beach look without a cute cover-up, right? That’s precisely why I will be adding this white maxi dress to my beach attire this summer. It works as a perfect brunch-to-beach or beach-to-bar option, too, so you’ll be able to wear it in more ways than one.