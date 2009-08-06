Bill and Sookie, Gettin’ Hitched

Our favorite southern bloodsuckers (Bill and Sookie from True Blood, in case you have others), are apparently getting married in, as we like to call it, “real life.” Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyers started dating in February of this year, most likely spawned by the intense sex scenes that frequent every Sunday night episode, involving bloodshed and the signature sensual southern drawl. “Aw, Sookie.”

Moyers, who kind of reminds me of a grown up Haley Joel Osment with man-bangs and fangs, has two children from a previous marriage, and Paquin will be their new hot stepmommy.

Omg, what if they had a themed wedding? They could have it at the Merlott’s Tavern and they could have a Type O fountain and the bridesmaids could wear little green aprons. They could walk down the aisle to “Bad Things” by Jace Everett, and Sam Merlott could turn into a dog and bring them the rings. And Jason Stackhouse would be there shirtless; sitting next to me, because I should probably be invited. Wow, that was fun.