Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson Attended the Golden Globes Together & We Can’t Help But Stan

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve been waiting patiently for confirmation on the relationship rumors for this pair. Now thanks to Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson’s Golden Globes 2020 photos, we might just have our answer. After week of dating rumors, the couple confirmed their relationship at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5, where they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

The OC alum dressed in a black dress with intricate details on her waist and the bottom of her skirt, while her date wore a simple black tuxedo. Hader was nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in HBO’s Barry. The award eventually went to Rami Yusef, who stars in Hulu’s Rami. Though the romance is new, Hader and Bilson didn’t shy away from the PDA on the red carpet as they stood arm in arm. At one point, Hader even stood to the side as his girlfriend posed on her own.

Of course, after Hader and Bilson’s photos hit the internet, fans freaked out over the couple confirming their relationship. “rachel bilson is really living out my dream dating bill hader and walking the red carpet with him. good for her. good for her,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “Ridiculously thrilled about Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson’s red carpet debut. I couldn’t love this more 😍 #GoldenGlobes.”

Bilson, 38, and Hader, 41, first sparked dating rumors in recent months after they were reportedly spotted on a date together in Los Angeles. Since then, TMZ reported that the Barry star and former Hart of Dixie actress were taking things up a notch by… Meeting the family! On Dec. 21, 2019, these new lovebirds were spotted in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma for a coffee date at the local Starbucks—except they weren’t unaccompanied. Hader and Bilson held hands while sitting with people who TMZ reports were Hader’s family members.

But while we only started hearing about the interest between these two late last year, it seems their feelings for each other could’ve emerged as early as 2013. The actors starred in the romantic comedy The To Do List that very year—and while that’s cute and all—there’s a big reason as to why we never heard about them dating each other back then.

Turns out, Hader was married at the time to Maggie Carey. And as if that didn’t already complicate any possible affairs in question, Carey even directed the film. The director-actor power couple have since divorced, but before splitting for good in 2017, they welcomed three daughters: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Meanwhile, Bilson was also going through her own divorce with Hayden Christensen, with whom she also shares a daughter with: 5-year-old Briar Rose.

While Hader’s seemed to altogether avoid dating rumors—he hasn’t been linked to anyone seriously since his divorce—Bilson’s fielded speculation about her dates even in recent months. Before Hader, the actress was linked to The Bachelorette‘s Nick Viall, who she’s since denied dating. “We’re just friends,” Bilson told Us Weekly in December.