Who Is Bill Hader Dating? 1 Ex Said Their Breakup Was ‘The Hardest Thing’ Ever

You’ve seen him on the popular HBO series Barry and Saturday Night Live (from 2005 to 2013), but American actor, comedian, writer, and producer Bill Hader is also known for his work in various films, television shows, and voice animations. Given his popularity and impeccable talent, Bill Hader’s dating life has been a subject of much discussion among fans and the media.

After leaving the SNL stage, 44-year old Oklahoma born Hader and co-creator Alec Berg began their work on the American dark comedy television series Barry following the titular character, a U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran (played by Hader) who travels to Los Angeles to kill a target, but instead leads to a crisis of conscience as he contemplates leaving his criminal life behind. Hader fell into the role of the main character, a deviation from some of his other work. “It was about figuring out what’s the story and getting into the tone and the feel of it. And then being like, ‘Oh, I guess I’ll play Barry,’” Hader shared in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Over the years, he has been linked to several women, and below is a breakdown of all the women he has dated.

Who is Bill Hader dating?

Ali Wong (2022)

In 2022, rumors began circulating that Bill Hader was dating comedian and actress Ali Wong. The media characterized this relationship as a “rebound romance” after Hader split from Anna Kendrick and Wong divorced her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta. Neither Hader nor Wong confirmed or denied the relationship, leaving fans guessing, though an insider source told Page Six that the duo dated for a short period of time. “They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” the insider said. However, due to being busy with other things they split on good terms and remained friends. Other comedians within their circle noted that the brief relationship was kept under wraps due to maintain privacy because of Wong’s divorce.

Anna Kendrick (2021 – 2022)

Before Ali Wong, Bill Hader was dating Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick for about a year. The duo co-starred in the 2019 Christmas film Noelle, and rumors about their relationship began to spread though both individuals kept quiet about their romance. Adding to this, the pandemic which made being out of the spotlight easier, the private couple was able to maintain discretion.

Prior to Noelle, a source told People that they met years ago on Saturday Night Live, but didn’t get together until well after the filming of their movie ended. Despite the secrecy, it was rumored that the pair were really happy, with Us Magazine even reporting that “they’re really into each other and make each other laugh – a lot.” It was also reported that Hader’s kids from his previous relationship bonded with Kendrick, and for their sake, Hader wanted to keep his relationship private. However, Hader and Hendrick’s relationship was short-lived, and the pair broke up in June 2022.

Rachel Bilson (2019 – 2020)

Hader’s most publicized relationship to date was with actress Rachel Bilson, known for Hart of Dixie and The O.C. The couple first met in 2013 when they were both working on the film The To-Do List, which Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey, directed. They officially started dating in late 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the January 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Their relationship was also during the height of the pandemic, though the reason for their split is unknown.

On an episode of Broad Ideas, Bilson admitted how she went through a hard breakup without naming Hader specifically, though fans were aware she was talking about him. “I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth,” she said. She also noted that the end of the relationship really hurt her, but also made her realize that “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Maggie Carey (2005 – 2018)

Before his high-profile relationships with Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick, Hader was married to filmmaker Maggie Carey. The two met in Los Angeles through one of her friends from college and later moved to New York City when he was cast for SNL. They tied the knot in 2006 and went on to have three daughters Hannah, Harper and Hayley. However, after 11 years of marriage, Hader and Carey announced their separation in 2017 and officially divorced in March 2018.

The pair continued to co-parent their children and ended on amicable terms. In an interview with Variety in 2019, Hader admitted, “I’m friends with my ex-wife” and also tearfully mentions how his children are his priority. “​​It’s this weird thing where when you’re in this industry, you don’t have time to be with [my children], and it’s really, really difficult. I’m getting emotional right now talking about it… Congrats, it’s the first interview I’ve ever cried in.”

