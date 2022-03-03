Melinda Gates Just Revealed the ‘Breaking Point’ After Bill’s Affair—Here’s Why They Divorced

Ever since Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ divorce, there have been questions surrounding the nature of their split—and now, Melinda is clearing the air.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Melinda opened up about the end of her marriage and her ex-husband’s affair. Shortly after news of their divorce was made public, the Microsoft co-founder admitted to having cheated on Melinda in the past. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably,” a rep shared at the time. However, rumors continued to circulate that this was far from an isolated incident. When asked if Bill cheated on her more than once, Melinda remained tight-lipped. “I think that’s something that Bill needs to answer,” she told the outlet on March 3, 2022.

The Microsoft general manager went on to reveal, however, that it wasn’t just “one thing” that led to her divorce from Bill. “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that,” she said of Bill’s affair. “It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time when I realized there was enough there where I knew it wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

Bill’s relationship with convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, also seemingly played a role in these doubts. “I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” Melinda shared, before revealing she met the late felon “exactly one time” because she “wanted to see who this man was.” What she encountered was upsetting. “I regretted it the second I walked in the door,” the 57-year-old philanthropist added. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women.”

Bill, for his part, called his working relationship with Epstein—who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial—a “mistake” in a statement to the network. “Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply,” said the Microsoft co-founder. “It was a substantial error in judgement.”

Bill and Melinda announced their divorce in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair announced in a joint statement at the time. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

They continued, “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” The pair, who share kids Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, ended their statement with a request for “space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Now, the Moment of Lift author has no regrets about her divorce from Bill. “I don’t question myself now. Not at all,” she told CBS This Morning host Gayle King. “I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage from the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it.”

While Melinda considers herself to remain “friendly” with her ex-husband, they aren’t quite friends. “There’s still healing that needs to happen,” she explained. “I certainly wish him well. I don’t wish him harm. I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue.”