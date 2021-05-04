Bill Gates Is Worth $130 Billion—Here’s How Much His Wife Will Get in Their Divorce Settlement

Since the news of their split, many are wondering what Bill Gates’ divorce settlement with Melinda Gates will look like. Bill, the co-founder, is a multi-billionaire, so many expect him to leave his wife with a sizable check after their divorce is finalized. Turns out, Melinda doesn’t want a penny from her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

In a divorce petition filed in King County, Washington, on Monday, May 3, Melinda stated that “spousal support is not needed” from Bill. Melinda, who filed for divorce on Monday, also called her marriage to Bill “irretrievably broken.” According to the petition, which was obtained by People, the couple didn’t have a prenuptial agreement before their marriage. Instead, they will divide their assets according to a separation agreement.

“We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract,” Melinda said in the divorce petition. Melinda and Bill are scheduled for their first court date in April 2022. An Alternative Dispute Resolution Date is set for March 2022. Their case will be reviewed in September. According to the petition, Melinda also filed an automatic temporary order setting financial restraints, which restricts her and Bill’s to dispose of property or make changes to their insurance policies, except as agreed in writing or as ordered by the court.

After their divorce, Bill and Melinda will be responsible for their own future incurred debts, except as agreed in writing. They both will have access to all tax, financial, legal and household records from their marriage. Bill and Melinda, a former general manager at Microsoft, married on New Year’s Day 1994 in Lanai, Hawaii. They share three kids: son Rory John 21, and daughters Phoebe Adele, 18, and Jennifer Katharine, 25.

The couple announced their divorce in a statement on Monday. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the statement read. Bill and Melinda founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. The organization is now worth more than $40 billion.

As for how much Bill is worth, the Microsoft co-founder is worth a massive $130.2 billion, according to Forbes. He is one of eight moguls worth more than $100 billion and is the fourth-richest person in the world. Along with Microsoft, which Bill co-founded with Paul Allen in 1975, Bill and Melinda also own a $125 million estate in Washington, a private airplane, a luxury car collection, and a $43 million home in Del Mar, California.