Iconic Street Style Photographer Bill Cunningham Passes Away at 87

“It’s one snap, two snaps or he ignores you, which is death,” Anna Wintour famously said of Bill Cunningham, the legendary photographer and cultural anthropologist widely credited with pioneering the street style phenomenon, who died Saturday at the age of 87.

Even if you’ve never had the chance to watch him during Fashion Week—furiously snapping from the front row, selectively shooting on the sidewalk, or zipping by on his signature bike—odds are you’re aware of his quietly looming presence within the industry, of which he was an immeasurable part for over half a century.

Cunningham’s early, exuberant love of idiosyncratic fashion led him to drop out of Havard and move to New York in 1948, where he would become a milliner (more on that here) before settling into roles as a fashion reporter for the Chicago Tribune and Women’s Wear Daily. He eventually moved to the The New York Times where he remained until his death. It was there—after receiving his first camera from illustrator Antonio Lopez—Bill began documenting people whose style he admired. His column On the Street—a holy grail among New Yorkers; a delicious peek into the city and its inhabitants for outsiders—kicked off in 1978 and was largely filled with men and women, both recognizable and anonymous, whose personal style he himself considered worthy.

An influence largely confined to those in the know, Cunningham’s reach became wider in 2010 when the documentary Bill Cunningham New York was released, a film that turned the camera the other way and illustrated his unique approach to everything—including refusing to go anywhere too far for him to ride his bike, and always wearing the same uniform of khaki trousers and royal blue French workman’s jacket.

There are plenty of nouveau street style photogs that owe Cunningham a giant debt of gratitude—Tommy Ton, Scott Schuman, Phil Oh, Adam Katz Sinding, Garace Doré, to name a few—but unlike them, Bill never felt the need to shoot the “It” personalities and labels if he didn’t want to, and instead often choose to focus on the unexpected, the understated, or the genuinely interesting.

A few seasons ago, I remember standing by as about 100 photographers converged upon Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni outside a major show at New York Fashion Week thanks the fact she’d agreed to show up head to toe in Jeremy Scott‘s laughably conspicuous bright yellow SpongeBob Moschino collection.

People were shrieking her name and manically elbowing each other to get a shot of her dress, boots, bag, and phone case, all emblazoned with the toothy face of a Nickelodeon cartoon. But not Bill Cunningham. My colleague and I watched as he milled around the sidelines, uninterested, and lit up when he noticed an unassuming brunette in a giant menswear-inspired coat and asked if he could shoot her “wonderful” lapels.

I’ve never forgotten that, and feel it speaks to who he was as an artist, and who he was as a person—marching to the proverbial beat of his own drum and always setting the tone for what’s now, what’s cool, and what’s beautiful, usually through the lens of his ever-present Nikon.

As Vogue’s Hamish Bowles put it: “Bill exemplified everything about the fashion world that is to be cherished and celebrated, and he has gifted posterity a unique archive—a document in pictures of half a century of the evolving world of fashion, and the style of the tastemakers who both shaped and embodied it.”

RIP, Bill.