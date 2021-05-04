Get Cheeky With The Very Best Swimsuits For Big Butts

Scroll To See More Images

I’m no stranger to writing about my butt. When it comes to cleansing the butt, moisturizing the butt and of course, dressing the butt, I love giving some tender love and care to my most ample ass-et. And when I recently went on my first beach vacation in a hot minute, I was excited to show off my peach with some new and vibrant swimwear. Consider me an expert on the best swimsuits for big butts!

A few weeks back, I visited the Sensira Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Before you ask, yes I’m vaccinated and yes, I have what some may consider a “big butt,” so finding swimsuits is often no easy task.

What constitutes a big butt? Well first, it’s beautiful, like all butts are. But I consider my butt big because I have to actively tailor my clothes around it. I’m one size on the top half of my body and a full size larger on the bottom, so if I buy a dress, I have to get one in a large enough size to go over my bum and then I have to take it in on the top.

With this in mind, the first question I ask when buying swimwear is, without fail, “Will it fit over my butt?” If you find yourself in the same boat, I want to share the love and round up seven of the best swimsuits for big butts, including the Blackbough suit I’m wearing above. Cute, right?

Stock up for the upcoming #VaxxedandWaxxed summer and remember—when in doubt, take the butt selfie. Life is just too short not to.

Aerie Printed High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom Is it any surprise that I’m starting off this list with Aerie? The brand is known for its decently inclusive sizing options and the unfortunate reality is not many swim brands extend beyond a size large. Aerie swim ranges from size XXS to XXL. Plus, many of their swim bottoms come with flexible waist bands that keep everything locked, loaded and ready to catapult into a cenote. Printed High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom $29.95 buy it

Norma Kamali Marissa High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit Want to look like you’re wearing latex on the beach? *Raises hand* This is the swimsuit of my dreams! Imagine your butt hoisted up and rounded out in all its glory with a liquid leather look and shoulder straps to keep it all together. That’s what happens when you put on this swimsuit, my friends. Plus, it’s from legendary designer Norma Kamali, so it’s basically like taking the New York Club scene and putting it in swimwear form for the beach. Goth friends, rejoice! Warning: works best with smaller boobs, as some reviewers mention minimal top coverage. This baby comes in sizes XS to XL. Marissa High-Leg One-Piece Swimsuit $145 buy it

Torrid Rainbow High Waist Swim Brief Even if your uniform is mostly all black everything, there’s something fun about splashing around in a little color come summer. This rainbow suit by Torrid is high-waisted and features a vertical rainbow stripe pattern, so it’s vibrant but also ultra-chic. Torrid swimsuits come in sizes 10-30. Rainbow High Waist Swim Brief (was… $31.15 buy it

ASOS DESIGN Curve Crinkle Bikini in Khaki Just when I forget about ASOS, I find myself drawn to their page from Google and never fail to be impressed. I mean, what other brand offers petite, curve, tall, standard and tops all in the same location? These high-waisted bikini bottoms are called khaki, but appear to be more of a greenish/grey color, which I love. You can customize your top and bottoms sizing on this one and curve options run up to 3XL. Curve Crinkle Bikini Bottom $20 buy it

Code B Solar Bottom in Stripe

OK, not to brag or anything, but Code B’s founder (model and body-positive queen Bree McCann) and I are the same size, bum-wise (size 10-12). Well, at least I think we are, since I once found her measurements on a somewhat reliable Pinterest board.

Anyhoo, when it comes to swimwear that covers the derriere, McCann knows what to look for, or at least what wasn’t working in the options on the market. That’s why she founded Code B, the swimwear brand that has string, cheeky, and high-wasted bikinis only in sizes 4 to 16.

Blackbough Swim Stassy Bottoms in Fairy Floss

Blackbough features a variety of colors, fabrics, and textures in their swimwear, and the multiple cuts ensure you can get whatever level of coverage you’re looking for. The Stassy bottoms are V-shaped so you can rest them on your hips as they lay comfortably on your bum without riding up the crack (we’ve all been there).

In my opinion, they show just enough cheek without riding up or being “too much” — not that those words are even part of my vocabulary. I’m wearing them in that photo up top in a size large with a medium top. Blackbough Swim carries sizes 2 through 12.

Hot Lava The Perfect One Piece

Hot Lava stops just shy of calling this shapewear for the beach. Why? Because this suit is designed to hold you in where you want and accentuates all the right places—like, you guessed it, your butt. It’s double-layered in the front and single-layered in the back so your bum will be the star of the show while still getting the coverage and security you want up front.

Also, can you imagine how cute this would be as a bodysuit if you just throw on a pair of shorts? I’m thinking of wearing this with my combat boots on the weekends when there’s no water in sight. Sizes run from XS to 3XL and are true to size.