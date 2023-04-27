TikTokers Love This ‘Very Flattering’ Bikini For a Range Of Sizes & It’s $24

Scroll To See More Images

I know that as women we could go on and on about the perils of bathing suit shopping. I mean, I literally can’t buy any bikinis from those sites that offer the top and bottom in one sale because my bottom size is TWO SIZES larger than my top size. That’s why when the wide-hipped girlies like myself drop the gatekeeping act on a new swimwear find, you better believe I’m leaning in to hear more.

TikToker @dyllanmoximxo spread the love on this twist-front bikini bottom that you can shop at Target. She’s rocking it in an XL, and noted that since it’s high-wasted and hits the body at the center of the waist, it has the perfect flatting cut. Keep in mind, though, this size range only goes from XS to XL, but there are tons more bathing suit options to shop at Target that are made in extended sizes, so don’t fret. TikTok is seriously blowing up with different cute bathing suits from Target that are made in all sizes.

The best part about this bikini find? It’s only $24 and you can secure the matching top for just $23.

Women’s Twist-Front High Waist Medium Coverage Bikini Bottom

The positive reviews definitely match TikTok’s reviews of the bottom. One shopper wrote, “I love the fit. It comes up nice and high so it controls that lower belly, and it has the cute twist in front that just adds a little extra. It is also not skimpy in the back.”

Another said, “This is high-waisted and provides good coverage, without being weirdly high. THe twist tie makes it extra flattering and it was very comfortable; not restrictive at all while still provided some support.”

Women’s One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top

Even if you don’t want to spring for the top, the bottoms work as a great neutral to build off of. You can pair it with any white or green top you have and it’ll still look great. But of course, the duo together is unstoppable.

Check out all of the bikinis at Target because IDK what popped off this year, but they all look about $50 more expensive than they actually are. Build your cart now so you’ll be ready when the summer hits.