23 Celebs Show You How to Take the Perfect Bikini Instagram

Though celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian make it look easy, taking the perfect bikini Instagram (or bikinigram) is anything but.

Not only do you have to consider things like lighting (the blinding sun can really blow out a photo) and scenery (no one wants a random family in the background of their bikini shot), but you also have to figure out how to perfect a model-worthy pose and nail an effortlessly cool facial expression.

Trust me when I say: Taking the perfect bikini Instagram is both an art and a science, and it’s pretty damn hard to master.

But that doesn’t mean you should give up on ever taking a stunning swimsuit shot; I’m sure even the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t transform into bikinigram pros overnight. We all have dreams, and nailing the bikinigram can be one of yours.

Just remember, practice makes perfect. But how do I practice taking bikinigrams? Well, you take them, of course! Recruit a very patient photographer friend and pose, then pose again, then pose again—keep posing your ass off until you figure out what angles work for you.

If trial and error doesn’t sound super appealing, you can always start with a little research. Myriad celebrities have found a bikinigram formula that works for them, so you can study their Instagrams to see what they’re trying and get a little introductory inspo.

We went ahead and took the liberty of compiling some of our favorite celebrity bikini Instagram shots to get you started. Consider these 23 photographs an intro to perfecting the bikinigram—Bikinigram 101, if you will.

With a little time (and practice), you’ll be producing photos that rival (or even outdo) some of the shots in the slideshow. Happy ‘gramming.