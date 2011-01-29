Bikini Bottoms Come to SpongeBob Squarepants

Well, it’s more like SpongeBob Squarepants goes to Bikini Bottom, a fictional place in the Spongebob Universe the anthropomorphic sponge visits to uncover deep-sea mysteries.

The new Spongebob series is causing quite a stir, not just because it features every guy’s favorite piece of clothing in its title, but because the series debuted on social media to SpongeBob’s 16 million Twitter and Facebook fans.

Lending their talents to the series are the always stylish Ginnifer Goodwin and the hilarious Amy Sedaris.

Will SpongeBob “Legends of Bikini Bottom” be the last of SpongeBob’s fashionable excursions? There’s always room for “SpongeBob and the Case of the Seatless Chaps” if you ask me. And does anyone have a clue as to why SpongeBob dresses like a Swiss yodeler? Because he acts more like a Welshman.