Bikes, Beers, And Badass Boys: NYC Party Snaps

Last week, iconic motorcycle brand Harley Davidson debuted their latest hog, The Blackline. The bike is the most popular motorcycle model for the 18-34 demographic, which raises a question: How many people of that age range do you know that actually ride a motorcycle?

The Blackline is a motorcycle for all those who run by their own rules, said Mike Lowney, director market outreach for Harley Davidson. Its more than a bike its a mindset that is rooted in the spirit of defiance and irreverence embraced by todays young riders.

I’m sure there are these “young riders” out there in the more fair-weathered, rural parts of America. But here in the urban jungle known as New York City, the only two types of transportation most people swear by is the taxi and the subway.

Nonetheless, Harley Davidson and the folks at Don Hill’s sure knew how to put on a great shin dig. They even got Chlo Sevigny‘s brother Paul to DJ the event who spun some amazing classic rock diddies. If you happen to own some of the most successful and chicest nightclubs and after-hours spots in New York City (think Beatrice Inn and personal favorite Kenmare), one would assume you would have a solid taste in music and hence be an excellent DJ. In Paul Sevigny‘s case, this would be the correct assumption.

