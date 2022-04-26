These $15 Biker Shorts From Amazon Look Just Like The TikTok-Viral Cross-Waist Pair

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that biker shorts are the easiest and comfiest thing to reach for in the summer. Whether the temperature’s changing and you need to pair them with a lightweight sweatshirt, or you rock them with just a matching crop top, they’re totally versatile for wherever the day takes you. But of course, some bike shorts are superior to others, which is why we’re always on the hunt for affordable basics that you won’t be able to put down.

This $16 find from Amazon immediately caught my eye. With over 6,000 five-star reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating, they resemble those Aerie biker shorts that always seem to be viral on TikTok that I’ve seriously been lusting over since last year. I’m already planning the outfit combos in my head. Can’t you just picture them with a cute black tank top, or how about with an open button-down plaid shirt that you can tie around your waist if it gets too warm?

The best part is, that the cross-waist feature naturally creates an hourglass shape and defines your body’s unique curves. What’s more, these shorts also have serious butt-lifting action when you turn ’em around. Since they’re made from a polyester and spandex blend, they’ll have the perfect amount of stretch for a custom fit, and they’ll hold their shape over the years. Did we mention that material blend means they’re also buttery-soft to the touch as well? Behold, the magic shorts themselves:

Aoliks Women’s High Waist Bike Shorts

One shopper called these shorts the “perfect length.” Since they’re eight inches long, they’re not too short that they’ll continuously ride up all day, and not too long that they start to look like a legging. Another reviewer said, “if you’re looking for a full-coverage bike short this would be the one.” I also find that when I wear eight-inch bike shorts, I can pull them up a little if I’m ever in the mood for a shorter look. They easily slide up or down without looking bunched.

“They are soft, comfortable and stay in place really well. I don’t have to hike the legs down even when working out,” wrote a shopper. Workout and errand approved? That’s really all I need in a basic.

Another shopper wrote that they went back to order a second pair shortly after receiving their first. “When they arrived, they were perfect for that, but I also discovered I didn’t want to take them off,” they wrote. “I find myself wearing them as pajamas, but also as shorts with a long T-shirt,” said another shopper, speaking to their versatility.

If you love the fit, as many reviewers do, this cross-waist style is also available in a legging .

Cross Waist Workout Legging

The longer sister of the biker shorts comes in four colors and four sizes —choose from a small to extra-large for either a blue, pink, green or black pair. They’re made from the same buttery soft materials as the biker shorts, so you know they’ll feel like a second skin while on.

Cross Waist Workout Leggings

Per reviewers, these leggings are shaping and flattering , since they’re tight enough on your body to highlight it without restricting it. What more could you want?!

Both the shorts and the leggings come in multiple different colors, so definitely stock up now while you can save a few dollars off of the regular Amazon price.