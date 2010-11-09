Biker Chic: Motorcycle Jackets Get The Warhol Treatment

Attention Factory Girls: As if you needed another reason to invest in a leather bomber this season, the Benetton Groups Italian fashion brand Sisley commissioned 17 leading contemporary artists to customize motorcycle jackets a tradition embraced by Andy Warhol to benefit the prince of pop arts exhibit archive, The Andy Warhol Museum.

Contributing to the collection were artists-come-fashion designers Dan Colen (who customized not one but two bombers studded with Rama Lama and Ding Dong, sold for a cool $5,500), Nate Lowman (the words If you can read this, the bitch fell off accompanied his painted-on cartoon of girl and boy stick figures riding a bike), and Tom Sachs (who opted to burn his jacket because he still hated it after painting it white. Meanwhile, the partygoers loved it).

In true Warholian fashion, the collection of wearable art was exhibited and auctioned off at Christies last night for an eclectic group of art, design, and fashion-lovers who did not disappoint when it came to their own leather-clad looks. Click through the slide show of photos from last nights event to get a dose of pop culture and perhaps some inspiration for your own spin on this seasons staple, the motorcycle jacket.

Photo courtesy: Company Agenda