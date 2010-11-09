Biker Chic: Motorcycle Jackets Get The Warhol Treatment

Attention Factory Girls: As if you needed another reason to invest in a leather bomber this season, the Benetton Groups Italian fashion brand Sisley commissioned 17 leading contemporary artists to customize motorcycle jackets a tradition embraced by Andy Warhol to benefit the prince of pop arts exhibit archive, The Andy Warhol Museum.
Contributing to the collection were artists-come-fashion designers Dan Colen (who customized not one but two bombers studded with Rama Lama and Ding Dong, sold for a cool $5,500), Nate Lowman (the words If you can read this, the bitch fell off accompanied his painted-on cartoon of girl and boy stick figures riding a bike), and Tom Sachs (who opted to burn his jacket because he still hated it after painting it white. Meanwhile, the partygoers loved it).
In true Warholian fashion, the collection of wearable art was exhibited and auctioned off at Christies last night for an eclectic group of art, design, and fashion-lovers who did not disappoint when it came to their own leather-clad looks. Click through the slide show of photos from last nights event to get a dose of pop culture and perhaps some inspiration for your own spin on this seasons staple, the motorcycle jacket.
Photo courtesy: Company Agenda
Jean-Philippe Delhomme: Painter Jean-Philippe Delhommes homage to the evenings man of the hour.
Fred Brathwaite: The art of pole dancing: Graffiti legend and hip-hop culture icon Fab 5 Freddy bedazzled his duds.
Hilton Brothers: What party would be complete without a Hilton
or two? Hilton Brother Paul Solberg (with Chris Makos) had his sights set on Walter Stedings jacket emblazoned with Enochs eye because eye contact always wins.
Victoria Bartlett and Gina Nanni: While VPLs Victoria Bartlett and Gina Nanni looked fabulous in leather-less ensembles
Peter Marino and Tom Sachs:
Interior designer Peter Marino (pictured with one of the evenings celebrated contributors, Tom Sachs) rocked the textile from head-to-toe in an outfit he designed himself. They needed someone who actually wears a leather motorcycle jacket to come, he joked.
Rama Lama Ding Dong: The Dan Colen-designed duo, sold for $5,500 to benefit the Andy Warhol Museum.
Walter Steding: The famed artist and former Factory regular poses with his customized creation.
Hoover and Sachs & Co.: Tom Sachs and Sarah Hoover pose with their posse.
Nate Lowman's Back: Nate Lowmans badass biker (jacket)
Thomas Sokolowski, Director of The Andy Warhol Museum, with the exhibits curator, Glenn O'Brien, and Ws editor-in-chief Stefano Tonchi.
Jacket designed by Tom Sachs.