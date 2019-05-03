There’s Never Been a Better Time to Stock Up on Bike Shorts

Scroll To See More Images

When the bike shorts revival first struck the zeitgeist in 2018, I ignored it. Mostly because I’m not a shorts person. I’ve long preferred flowy summer pants to tight summer shorts (a preference that emerged shortly after my best friend’s grandmother shamed me for slipping my long legs into short shorts way back in high school—yikes). But as bike shorts strengthened their hold over the 2018 sartorial sphere, I became increasingly convinced of their value. Because they’re not shorts so much as they are short leggings—and while I’m not much of a shorts person, I’m definitely a leggings person.

My realization that bike shorts were really just another excuse to sport athleisure on the reg came too little, too late. Bike shorts exited the zeitgeist once temperatures started dropping in September, and I was left without a pair of short leggings to show for it. Imagine my delight, however, when I noticed bike shorts creeping back into retailers this February, when brands traded winter wares for warmer-weather options. Could it be? Would bike shorts reign over spring/summer 2019 just as they’d reigned over spring/summer 2018?

All signs point to yes. Embark on a digital shopping spree, and you’ll notice that bike shorts abound. Even better: They’re available in more colors, cuts and prints than they were last year—leaving you with all kinds of opportunities to sport bike shorts (AKA summer-friendly leggings) in the coming season. So if you, too, are a bike shorts skeptic-turned-bike shorts fiend, rest assured knowing you didn’t miss your chance to get in on the comfy AF movement. It’s back, and it’s ready to be shopped.

1. Another Reason Marble Legging Shorts, $14.50 at ASOS

A short that combines an oh-so trendy print with an oh-so trendy silhouette—and comes in a matching set. Need I say more?

2. Cutting Ties Bike Short, $28 at Free People

In case you prefer your athleisure with a side of dainty details.

3. Motel Leopard Print Bike Short, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Animal prints tend to be fall/winter favorite, but these bike shorts make it easy to bring them well into spring/summer.

4. Motel Neon Bike Short, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Can’t decide which color you prefer? Snag both.

5. Perry Polka Dot Bike Short, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A retro approach to a retro trend.

6. Thalia Short, $143 at Free People

Athletic enough to actually wear cycling.

7. Seamed Bike Short, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because bike shorts don’t have to be over-the-top to make a statement.

8. Lace Trim Cycling Shorts, $20 at Topshop

The scalloped hem leaves these black bike shorts feeling anything but basic.

9. Laura Ashley Christy Floral Bike Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average take on spring florals.

10. Out from Under Nelli Neon Bike Short, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

This straight-out-of-the-’80s trend looks great in saturated shades.

11. Mimi Seamed Bike Short, $29 at Urban Outfitters

They’re called bike shorts for a reason.

12. Motel Striped High-Rise Bike Short, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for parties, festival season and statement-making everyday wear.

13. Disco Legging Short, $11 at ASOS

The sleekest bike shorts I’ve laid eyes on this season.

14. Slink Outside the Box Biker Shorts, $8 at Nasty Gal

An absolute classic.

15. Kimmy Gingham High-Rise Bike Short, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

What’s spring/summer without a little gingham, right?

16. Julienne Lace Bike Shorts, $108 at Free People

The next time someone tells you bike shorts can’t be sexy, show them this.

17. Motel Corduroy Bike Short, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

So cute you might be tempted to live in them. So cozy you actually probably could.

18. Christy Floral High-Rise Bike Short, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect day-at-the-park ensemble.

19. Jersey Crinkle Legging Shorts, $19 at ASOS

Stay cute. Stay cozy.

20. Acid Wash Cycling Shorts, $20 at Topshop

In case you prefer off-black to black.

21. Out from Under Crystal High-Rise Bike Short, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to complement—rather than overwhelm—the daintier pieces in your spring/summer wardrobe.

22. Fluorescent Bike Shorts, $25.90 at Zara

A striking color—and the perfect way to wear it.

23. Bershka Disco Legging Short, $15.50 at ASOS

Is it possible to own too many pairs of black bike shorts? (Clearly not asking for a friend.)

24. Shorter Length Legging Short, $9.50 at ASOS

For the lover of neutrals who prefers a warmer palette.

25. Tie-Dye Bike Short, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A less over-the-top approach to the tie-dye bike short.

26. Animal Print Bike Shorts, $19.90 at Zara

Throw on a T-shirt, some sneaks and call it a day.

27. Scalloped Bike Shorts, $25.90 at Zara

Scalloped black bike shorts are clearly having a moment.

28. When in Rome Printed Ribbed Bike Short, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Sure to play well with any neutral in your closet.

29. Motel Mesh Leopard Print Bike Short, $42 at Urban Outfitters

A subtler take on the whole animal print bike shorts thing.

30. Glitter Embellished Legging Short, $23 at ASOS

Bike shorts fit for the club.

31. If You Could See Me Meow Leopard Biker Shorts, $8 at Nasty Gal

The most party-worthy short around.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.