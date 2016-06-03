StyleCaster
Are Bike Shorts the Next ’90s Trend on the Way Back?

Having exhausted every other form of bodycon our fair universe has to offer—maxidresses, minidresses, crop tops, formal wear, airport attire—Kim Kardashian West at last crossed the final frontier of tight, stretchy clothing this week, wearing a pair of bike shorts—yes, bike shorts—out for a casual stroll in Santa Monica.

While the garment had its moment as acceptable everyday wear in the ’80s and ’90s, it was usually paired with oversized denim shirts or kicky polka-dot vests by characters in shows like “Saved by the Bell” or “Clarissa Explains It All.” Needless to say, this was not the direction Kim took. Instead, she paired the waist-cinching black spandex with a leather jacket by Enfants Riches Déprimés and velvet stiletto sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

a9811 13277839 1741161596122971 1187417588 n Are Bike Shorts the Next 90s Trend on the Way Back?

Instagram/@kimkardashianarmy

Will this look trickle down to the masses like chokers and mom jeans before it? It’s debatable. But for those of you who want to channel your inner Queen of Calabasas, we’ve tracked down nine versions that may be acceptable to wear out of the house. Safety not guaranteed.

1 of 9

Vimmia Black Edge Bike Shorts, $114; at Lyst

Zippered Turtleneck Unitard, $49; at Sorella

Spanx Higher Power Shorts, $57; at ASOS

Melody Ehsani Jungle Gurl Shorts, $45; at Nylon Shop

Performance Compression Waistband Shorts, $39.50; at Calvin Klein

Stretch-Knit Shorts, $3.90; at Forever 21

Nylon Tricot Cycle Short, $28; at American Apparel

LNDR Cadet Circular Knit High-Waist Bike Shorts, $90; at Lane Crawford

Locked Up Biker Shorts, $65; at Sowet

