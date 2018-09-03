13 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Rock the Bike Shorts Trend

Until I started writing this article, I was very confident that American royalty Kim Kardashian West started the bike-shorts-as-real-pants trend that is oh-so popular in 2018. But throughout the course of my research, I realized something pretty surprising—American royalty didn’t start this trend… British royalty did.
Turns out, back in 1995, people were already wearing bike shorts. But who looked the best in them? Princess Diana. (No surprise there.)
Nowadays, we’d be shocked to see a royal rocking bike shorts. But we have tons of respect for the late Princess Di (for a lot of reasons, but also) for inspiring a trend that, today, rules the streets of New York and Los Angeles. So, today, we’re going to show you how she wore them—plus, how 12 other trendy AF celebs left their own mark on the trend.
Scroll down to learn how you can replicate their athleisure ‘fits. We promise: There’s a style for everyone.
Damaris Lewis
Bike shorts are the It-trend of 2018, and we've seen them pretty much everywhere. But Sports Illustrated model Damaris Lewis makes the trend her own by going in white head to toe.
Photo:
George Pimentel for WireImage/Getty Images.
Jasmine Sanders
Model Jasmine Sanders (fondly known by many as Golden Barbie) sports her pinstripe bike shorts as a coordinated two-piece set. The look is athletic yet somehow refined—and her chic low chignon doesn't hurt.
Photo:
Timur Emek for GC Images/Getty Images.
Kat Graham
Singer Kat Graham wears bike shorts under denim shorts for a grungy, layered look. It's functional too—no chafing up in here.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/Stringer for WireImage/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian West
KKW arguably invented the bike shorts trend—so obviously, we're going to include her signature looks. Here, she paired a matching two-piece set with over-the-knee boots. While the look isn't super revealing, it's still totally sexy.
Photo:
Prince Williams for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian West (Again)
She's back! And this time, she's wearing her iconic bike shorts under... a dress? We're not going to lie—this one caught us off guard. Yet these things work wonders on her silhouette.
Photo:
David Livingston/Stringer for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney knows how to rock a vintage look—bike shorts are the perfect complement to her old-school denim and teeny-tiny Louis Vuitton. (Not to mention, her matching teeny-tiny shades.)
Photo:
Raymond Hall for GC Images/Getty Images.
Lottie Moss
Model Lottie Moss makes her bike shorts look super girly and super grungy at the same time by pairing them with a long, shiny, boyish jacket in a stunning shade of pale pink.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus's patterned bike shorts are an unexpected twist on this popular trend. If you look closely, you'll notice that the smiley faces on her gear have her initials in them—iconic.
Photo:
RB/Bauer-Griffin for GC Images/Getty Images.
Normani
Singer Normani knows just how sexy this athleisure look can be, especially when worn in a bright pop of color. She accents her bike shorts with an athletic belt and some booties, both of which make the look totally chic.
Photo:
John Sciulli/Stringer for Entertainment/Getty Images.
Princess Diana
OK, so we did say that Kim K. invented the bike shorts trend, but we forgot that Princess Diana actually invented it. Here's a photo of her from 1995, pairing some neon shorts with a vintage pullover and some major dad sneaks. Fashion icon of the... entire history of forever.
Photo:
Anwar Hussein for WireImage/Getty Images.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski can pull off anything, and that includes Kith's waist-defining bike shorts, paired with a super-cropped hoodie and a tiny purse. Cat-eye sunglasses add femininity to the look, and her (insane) abs are on full display.
Photo:
Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin matches her athletic bike shorts with a turtleneck and a low bun. The all-black ensemble is sleek and refined—and the perfect take on high-fashion athleisure.
Photo:
Instagram/lifentrends
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber looks casual and comfy in a hoodie and some bike shorts. She paired hers with some white sneaks and giant matching socks, and we must say—we've never felt so secondhand cozy.
Photo:
Instagram/Kaia Gerber