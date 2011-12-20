The Biggest Twitter Celebrity Death Hoaxes Of All Time

There’s nothing more entertaining (or confusing) than a celebrity death hoax. They have been happening for years, and they always seem to involve the strangest people (John Basedow, anyone?). With the growth of Twitter and social media, the amount of celebrity death hoaxes is only increasing.

Just yesterday, Jon Bon Jovi had to defend the fact that he was alive after the Internet went nuts, exclaiming that the singer was dead. He tweeted the picture above, stating that “Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey.” Firstly, I really hope that heaven does not look like New Jersey, and secondly, people are ridiculous.

This lunacy is part of what makes our country so great. Check out the gallery above for a look at some other amazing celebrity death hoaxes.