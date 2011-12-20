StyleCaster
The Biggest Twitter Celebrity Death Hoaxes Of All Time

Spencer Cain
by
There’s nothing more entertaining (or confusing) than a celebrity death hoax. They have been happening for years, and they always seem to involve the strangest people (John Basedow, anyone?). With the growth of Twitter and social media, the amount of celebrity death hoaxes is only increasing.

Just yesterday, Jon Bon Jovi had to defend the fact that he was alive after the Internet went nuts, exclaiming that the singer was dead. He tweeted the picture above, stating that “Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey.” Firstly, I really hope that heaven does not look like New Jersey, and secondly, people are ridiculous.

This lunacy is part of what makes our country so great. Check out the gallery above for a look at some other amazing celebrity death hoaxes.

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger has been the victim of multiple death hoaxes, and based on his old age, I always get a little nervous when I see it as a trending topic on Twitter. 

Eddie Murphy has been reported dead multiple times, and the articles regarding the death are always incredibly confident. Check out one here

Scott Baio has been the victim of many celebrity death hoaxes, and is constantly defending both the fact that he is alive, and that his career is still intact. 

During the time when he was absolutely batsh*t crazy, rumors began swirling that Charlie Sheen had passed away. He tweeted in response, "Warlock: long nap...very much alive."

