The 11 Top Fashion Trends That Dominated 2016

Far be it from us to look back with fondness on the trash fire that was 2016, what with its stomach-churning election, global upheaval, and devastating celebrity deaths—but if there’s one part of the year that can be safely regarded without total contempt it’s what we wore. A little ridicule, perhaps (are we really letting Forever 21 get away with selling neck braces as chokers now?!), but for the most part, the year’s fashion trends have been pretty benign.
For one, our ’90s and early-2000s nostalgia went into overdrive, with chokers hitting their saturation point somewhere around April (when Taylor Swift declared them “the new flower crowns” of Coachella), and Instagram cool kids adopting a uniform of slip dresses, tinted sunglasses, and mom jeans. For another, we followed celebrities’ leads with gusto, shelling out hundreds of dollars for once-uncool concert merch and snapping up whatever bomber jacket or pair of boots Kylie Jenner or Gigi Hadid posted on their feed.
With Instagram, it’s never been easier to pick up on the rising tide of fashion trends—or see, when they hit meme status, when they’ve finally hit their peak. Below, our roundup of the trends we saw everywhere in 2016. Now, who wants to make some bets on next year’s winners?
Off-the-Shoulder Everything
The off-the-shoulder trend started innocently enough—a señorita top here, a slouchy sweater there—but it escalated quickly. Now, somehow, an exorbitantly expensive parka designed to expose, not cover, your shoulders seems justifiable. I know, it's a weird time.
Merch
Everyone wanted a piece of Pablo (and Bieber, and Drake) in 2016—so much so that they stood in line for hours for a hoodie or paid triple the price on eBay. (Not Kylie, though—she got hers straight from the source.)
Bomber Jackets
Vans Old Skools
If 2016 has an answer to the Stan Smith, it's the Old Skool. The classic black-and-white Vans sneaker has, like much of the skater look (Thrasher tees, baggy jeans) been embraced in a big way by the fashion set this year.
Slip Dresses
Layered over a T-shirt or worn on its own, the lingerie-inspired slip was the favorite silhouette of many an aspiring Winona or Kate this year.
Ruffles
All things frilly and feminine came back in a big way in 2016, thanks in no small part to the influence of Gucci's Alessandro Michele. Bring on the flounce, we say.
Over-the-Knee Boots
Who needs pants when boots will do the trick? Certainly not the many, many thigh-high-clad millennials that have been flooding our feeds the past 12 months.
Fishnets
It's been a while since we got a little excitement out of the hosiery world, so the fishnet trend was a welcome addition to our wardrobes this fall.
Chokers
You know who really deserved to win TIME's "Person of the Year"? Whoever invented the choker necklace. So ubiquitous were they this year that I bet if you laid all of ASOS' stock end-to-end, it would circle the globe at LEAST once.
Statement Sleeves
Bigger was definitely better in 2016—at least when it came to sleeves. Whether they were long, ruffled, or leg o' mutton, so long as they were at least a little impractical, they were Fashion with a capital "F."
Cropped Flares
No, skinny jeans didn't up and disappear from everyone's wardrobes, but they did get some solid competition from wide-leg styles this year—especially those cropped atjust the right length to show off your shoes.
