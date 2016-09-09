The #1 Fashion Trend This Year—and How to Wear It

If Google Trends are to be trusted—and they are, since pretty much everyone searches everything via Google at all times—bomber jackets are the number-one fashion trend right now, and they’re only growing more popular. For the second year in a row, the mega search engine released a fashion trend report, revealing what we search for the most—and what we’re all becoming tired of. At the top of the list of trending items in the U.S. and U.K. are bombers, joined by ripped jeans and biker jackets as close runners-up. Apparently, Gigi Hadid was oft searched for alongside bomber jackets, and Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kanye West were also frequently associated with the term. The most popular color: black, of course, followed by pink, green, and olive. Sounds about right.

Another big winner was the off-the-shoulder top, which has been enjoying some serious staying power. Celebs who appeared in “off-the-shoulder top” searches the most included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Palermo, Alexa Chung and Michelle Obama. White was the crowd fave here, trailed closely by black, red, and blue. Though cold-shoulder tops aren’t necessarily gaining in popularity, they’re also not going anywhere: Google searches for such looks have remained steady all year, hinting that you should keep rocking that Bardot top hard, though you don’t necessarily need to feel obligated to rush out and buy five more (especially since fall is en route). Maybe just one.

As such, we collated 35 of our favorite bombers and off-the-shoulder tops on the planet right now, including some warmer options (quilted bombers, long-sleeve tops) to keep you covered at least through the autumn. Happy trending, y’all.