The #1 Fashion Trend This Year—and How to Wear It

If Google Trends are to be trusted—and they are, since pretty much everyone searches everything via Google at all times—bomber jackets are the number-one fashion trend right now, and they’re only growing more popular. For the second year in a row, the mega search engine released a fashion trend report, revealing what we search for the most—and what we’re all becoming tired of. At the top of the list of trending items in the U.S. and U.K. are bombers, joined by ripped jeans and biker jackets as close runners-up. Apparently, Gigi Hadid was oft searched for alongside bomber jackets, and Kim KardashianKylie Jenner and Kanye West were also frequently associated with the term. The most popular color: black, of course, followed by pink, green, and olive. Sounds about right.

MORE: How a $135 Bomber Became the Year’s Most Ubiquitous Jacket

Another big winner was the off-the-shoulder top, which has been enjoying some serious staying power. Celebs who appeared in “off-the-shoulder top” searches the most included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Palermo, Alexa Chung and Michelle Obama. White was the crowd fave here, trailed closely by black, red, and blue. Though cold-shoulder tops aren’t necessarily gaining in popularity, they’re also not going anywhere: Google searches for such looks have remained steady all year, hinting that you should keep rocking that Bardot top hard, though you don’t necessarily need to feel obligated to rush out and buy five more (especially since fall is en route). Maybe just one.

As such, we collated 35 of our favorite bombers and off-the-shoulder tops on the planet right now, including some warmer options (quilted bombers, long-sleeve tops) to keep you covered at least through the autumn. Happy trending, y’all.

MORE: In Defense of Off-the-Shoulder Tops

1 of 35

Got Your Back Custom Personalized Bomber Jacket, $210; at Danielle Guizio

Photo: Danielle Guizio

Smooth Like Satin Bomber Jacket, $60.50; at Her Favorite L.A.

Photo: Her Favorite L.A.

Glossy Bomber Jacket, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Nylon Bomber Jacket, $41.17; at Lovesick

Photo: Lovesick

Street Fleece Bomber, $70; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Cropped Bomber Jacket, $21; at Naked Wardrobe

Photo: Naked Wardrobe

Vintage Bomber Jacket, $99.99; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

MA-1 W Flight Jacket, $140; at Alpha Industries

Photo: Alpha Industries

Fenty x Puma Short Kimono Track Jacket, $300; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

New Look Padded Bomber Jacket, $41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Track Jacket, $80; at Adidas

Champion Oversized Bomber Jacket, $134; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Schott Aireforce 1 Bomber Jacket, $202; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Miss You Bad Bomber, $145; at Stickybaby

Photo: Stickybaby

Long Bomber Jacket, $80; at Adidas

Photo: Adidas

Vero Moda Tall Quilted Bomber Jacket, $55; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Iva Heron Bomber, $540; at AllSaints

Photo: AllSaints

Off the Shoulder Gabardine Tunic, $345; at Tibi

Photo: Tibi

Border Printed Open-Shoulder Top, $70; at Moon River

Photo: Moon River

Off-Shoulder Print Strap Top, $70; at Moon River

Photo: Moon River

Two-Tone Off-the-Shoulder Shirt, $110; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Grosgrain Strap Cold Shoulder Peplum Top, $60; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Keyhole Cold Shoulder Top, $60; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Poly Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Top, $250; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

BDG Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Blouse, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Maeve Tallie Open-Shoulder Silk Top, $168; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

New Look Pleated Top With Cold Shoulder, $41; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Sunday in Brooklyn Scilla Open-Shoulder Top, $98; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Top, $88; at J. Crew

Photo: J. Crew

Pink Off-the-Shoulder Shirt, $82; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Marled Striped Off-the-Shoulder Top, $34.99; at Macy's

Photo: Macy's
Bardot Caught Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Top, $79; at Bloomingdale's
Photo: Bloomingdale's

Rag & Bone Kacy Poplin Tunic, $375; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix

Pins And Needles Dropout Cold Shoulder Tee, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Lizzie Multi-Stripe Bardot Top, $24; at Boohoo

