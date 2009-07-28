Big Talks with the CFDA

The CFDA met today for a very important meeting this morning at FIT, moderated by CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg. Their first town hall meeting covered issues including how the economic crisis has affected the industry, how relevant fashion shows really are now, and problems with rampant retail discounting.

Of the crisis, von Furstenberg said, “There is no way when you are in the middle of a tsunami that you can change absolutely everything. But one thing that we can do and that I would like to do is make New York Fashion Week the most dynamic fashion week in the world…I always like to look for the light at the end of the tunnel, and see how we can grow from there.”

When told that it was illegal to set rules about when stores can discount, Anna Wintour responded, “Is that something we can change? We have friends in the White House now.”

[WWD, Style File]