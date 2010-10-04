Big Sexy Ladies At Gaultier! Is Abercrombie Evil?

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Jean Paul Gaultier featured plus sized models in his show. We’re not talking size 6 Crystal Renn types more like powerhouse Beth Ditto. Props, sir. (NY Mag)

Between the bedbugs and the getting sued all the time not to mention all of that cologne, it almost seems like Abercrombie is trying to get a rep as an evil fashion conglomerate. A model was recently fired from a photo shoot for the brand reportedly for eating a croissant. WTF? (Styleite)

In awesome collaboration news, Rodarte is designing a line for Opening Ceremony. Yes, please. (WWD)

Rihanna was spotted wearing a t-shirt that read “She Died of Perfection.” On anyone else this might be a bit much. (Just Jared)

Maria Cornejo is a firm M’Obama supporter. When asked if she’d rather dress the First Lady or France’s top gal, she replied, Ive met Carla Bruni before and theres not much up there.” Oh snap! (Style.com)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET!

RT @hilaryalexander Salma Hayek in red cleavage gown Yves Saint Laurent#PFW Paris tonight http://twitpic.com/2unyn4 That is indeed a “red cleavage gown.”

RT @derekblasberg After rocking a turban this morning at Stella McCartney’s show, the wondrously endowed Selma Hayek is working a jumpsuit at the YSL show. Fashion Week Trend: Salma Hayek’s boobs?

RT @ELLEUK Lou Doillon is very cool. At Vanessa Bruno http://yfrog.com/n913mcj And she still looks cool in this decidedly uncool pic.

RT @knighttcat [blogger Cat Khan] new sam edelman shoes! in lovee http://twitpic.com/2un6tf So Lower East Side/made to fulfill blogger dreams.

RT @kanyewest Thank you to all 30 girls! Good Job! We don’t want to know what this is referring to, thankyouverymuch!

RT @rzrachelzoe [Rachel Zoe] I forgot how much getting a cavity filled really sucks! Haven’t had one since I was a kid..so not chic xoRZ We’re not even sure if it’s chic to Tweet about.



TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH THE VID!

Check out Matthew McConaughey’s ridiculous interview in which he wears sunglasses and speaks softly about fragrance.

(Swide.com)