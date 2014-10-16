Big News! Neil Patrick Harris To Host the Oscars

Just when you thought he’s done it all, Neil Patrick Harris goes and nabs the coolest job on the planet—he’s this year’s Oscar host.

In a year filled with big successes for Harris—finishing his nine-year run on the super popular series “How I Met Your Mother”, getting married to husband David Burtka, winning a Tony award for his killer performance on Broadway in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, writing and releasing his first book, and starring in one of the year’s most popular films, “Gone Girl”—he’s capping it all off with perhaps the most coveted gig in Hollywood. He’ll join the ranks of legendary hosts like Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, and Johnny Carson, and more recent MC’s like Seth Macfarlane and Hugh Jackman. Will he do something as viral as Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie during last year’s show? Something tells us he’ll make out OK.

But if you think hosting the 87th Academy Awards is lost on Harris, think again. After the announcement was made, NPH took to twitter to share just how important this honor means to him. Watch it below:

Quite the bucket list, huh?

While the honor is impressive, it should come as no surprise. He’s already hosted the Tonys and the Emmys (and won five of those babies, too) and performed one of our favorite opening numbers in recent awards show history. Check out his opener at the 2012 Tonys Awards below, and get excited for Oscar season!