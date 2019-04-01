Is Perry Really Dead & More ‘Big Little Lies’ Theories to Prepare You for Season 2

Scroll To See More Images

The Monterey moms are back, and we have the Big Little Lies season 2 theories to prepare for their return. When season one of the HBO show, based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same title, ended in 2017, we thought that that would be it for the series, which was supposed to be a one-off show about a bunch of Monterey, California moms and a mysterious murder. Lo and behold, a Big Little Lies season 2 is coming out in June 2019, and we couldn’t be more excited. But what does the next season of Big Little Lies have in store for our characters, Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie and Renata? And what will happen to them after the death of Celeste’s husband, Perry? We don’t know, but of course, the internet has tons of theories.

One major change to the show will be newcomer Mary Louise Wright, played by none other than Meryl Streep. Mary is Perry’s mother and has come to Monterey to find out what really happened in the death of her son. (As fans will remember, Bonnie pushed Perry to his death in the season 1 finale after learning that he had sexually assaulted Jane and was abusive toward Celeste.) From that moment alone, we knew the show had more stories to tell. Here are the internet’s predictions for what will go down in Big Little Lies season 2.

Bonnie Pushed Perry Because of Her Abusive Father

In the Big Little Lies books, Madeline learns that Bonnie’s father was abusive, which is why she was so triggered by Perry’s domestic violence toward Celeste that she pushed him off a ledge and killed him. That detail wasn’t revealed in season one, but it could be saved for season 2. In an interview with Refinery29, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Bonnie, revealed that the character will have a much bigger storyline than season 1. “Now [we’re] revealing who she is, why she is the way she is, and why she did what she did,” Kravitz said. “I don’t think you will be disappointed.” Another clue is that season 2 has cast both of Bonnie’s parents: Martin Donovan will play her dad, Martin Howard, while Crystal Fox will play her mom, Elizabeth Howard. From the looks of it, Big Little Lies seems to be setting up Bonnie’s storyline for season 2, and if it’s anything like the book, there will be a lot of drama.

There Will Be Another Murder

Just when we thought that one murder was enough for the Monterey moms, there may be another in store. This theory comes from HBO’s official description of Big Little Lies season two, which reveals that “relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.” Key words: “bodily injury.” That’s pretty much a confirmation that someone will be hurt, and though it doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be another murder, it’s not denying it either.

Ed Will Learn of Madeline’s Affair

The season 1 finale saw Madeline confess to Jane that she cheated on her husband Ed with Joseph, but the show ends it at that. Does Ed find out in season 2? Yes, according to Variety who reports that Adam Scott (the actor who play Ed) will return in season 2 to “confront major challenges in [Ed’s] marriage to Madeline.” What are those “major challenges”? Well, it has to be his wife’s affair and how the couple reconciles (or doesn’t) Madeline’s infidelity.

Perry Isn’t Dead

It’s the biggest question fans have for season 2: Is Perry really dead? The theory that Perry could possibly be alive was teased by Alexander Skarsgård, who plays the character, in an interview at the 2018 Golden Globes. “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not,” he said. “I feel OK right now but we’ll see.” The next clue came when Skarsgård confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that he did film some scenes for season 2. (Whether those were flashbacks or in the present wasn’t confirmed.) “I don’t want to get in trouble,” he said. “I was on set, yes, but I can’t disclose what I did on set. And while Skarsgård has tried to set the record straight that Perry is indeed dead (“Perry is quite dead, he’s quite dead,” he told SiriusXM, not everyone is believing him, so don’t be surprised to see Perry’s return next season.

Renata Will Make Amends with the Monterey Moms

Renata has never been in the in-crowd with the Monterey moms, Madeline, Celeste and Jane, but that seems to have changed for season 2. The first clue was when Laura Dern, who plays Renata, posted this Instagram of her and Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline, having coffee. Though serious, they look pretty chummy. Has Renata made amends with the Monterey moms? The second clue is an interview Dern did with the New York Times where she talked about how “thrilling” it was for “Renata to have any friends.” Witherspoon then added that it’s been “really cute” to see Renata bonding with the other women. “Dern’s character is so excited she has girlfriends! And she wants to hang out and drink wine,” Witherspoon said.

Perry’s Mom Doesn’t Believe Celeste Killed Him

Season 2 will introduce Perry’s mom, Mary, played by Streep. In an interview at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Streep and Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste, kept mum about their characters’ relationship. (Streep plays Kidman’s mother-in-law.) But they did suggest that their relationship was positive. “You love me,” Kidman said. Streep responded, “I do love you and I do love her. And that’s the only thing I’ll tell you.” Why is this important? Well, Celeste was there when she saw her husband killed, so if Celeste and Mary have as good of a relationship as Kidman and Streep suggest, it’s likely that Celeste isn’t on Mary’s list of potential people who murdered her son.

Jane and Celeste Will Become Close

Jane and Celeste didn’t have many scenes together or a close relationship in season 1, which is why it came as such a surprise to fans when they learned that Perry, Celeste’s husband, was the man who sexually assaulted Jane and fathered her child, Ziggy. Now that that detail is in the open, season 2 could explore Jane and Celeste’s relationship—after all, their children are half-siblings.

Perry’s Mom Will Investigate His Death After the Police Fail to

The very end of season 1 saw someone spying on the Monterey moms at the beach with binoculars. At first, it seemed like another detective, but now that it’s confirmed that Perry’s mom, Mary, will come to down, it could be her investigating the death of her son. Season 1 saw the police interrogating several parents at the Monterey mom’s school to find out what happened on the night of Perry’s murder. But what if the case goes cold? It seems likely that Perry’s mom will take it upon herself to solve it.