StyleCaster
Share

OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Maggie Griswold
by
OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet
Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

Although I have yet to walk a red carpet during a big film or television premiere, I sometimes feel like I have, due to the fact that I’ve seen so many photos of celebrities on them, gracing us with their incredible looks. Because red carpet style has practically become my oxygen, I tend to notice when certain red carpets are loaded with extraordinary ensembles. Most recently, I couldn’t keep my eyes off of all the looks from the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere red carpet. Talk about some showstoppers.

On Wednesday night in New York, the majorly stacked cast (and celebrity guests, of course!) gathered on the red carpet for the highly anticipated Big Little Lies season 2 premiere. Both the stars of the show and myriad guests graced the red carpet with ensembles as incredible as the show itself. (Which, if you’ve seen Big Little Lies, you’ll know that this means the looks were truly iconic.) Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman—and everyone else, frankly—were seriously dressed to the nines, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.

From one outfit to the next, I was truly in awe of how incandescent these stars looked on the red carpet. Although the actual premiere of the new season of Big Little Lies isn’t until June 9 (Ugh, I need it now!), at least we have photos from the New York premiere to tide us over. It’s been a long wait, but I have a feeling it’ll all be worth it.

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Shailene Woodley

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Jessica Williams

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Zoe Kravitz

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Jonathan Van Ness

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Meryl Streep

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Reese Witherspoon

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Kathryn Newton

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Adam Scott

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Margarita Levieva

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Nicole Kidman

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Denise Bidot

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Phoebe Robinson

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Lily Rabe

STYLECASTER | OK, We’re Obsessed with Every Single Look from the ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Red Carpet

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Laura Dern

Tags:
share