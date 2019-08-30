19 ‘Big Little Lies’ Costumes Your Group Chat Should Wear This Halloween

Scroll To See More Images

Since the end of season two of Big Little Lies, I’ve been trying to find excuses to bring up the show—or incorporate it into my daily life and conversation. After all, the second season is theoretically the end of the show, so of course I want to make it last as long as possible! Luckily, Halloween is just around the corner, and there are so many Big Little Lies Halloween costumes to recreate for the holiday. It’s the best way to have my cake and eat it, too. I can talk about and dress up as my favorite BLL characters, but no one will look at me like I just can’t let things go.

From the iconic Audrey Hepburn ensembles the Monterey Five wore in season one to Mary Louise’s classic—and somehow slightly terrifying—style, there’s no shortage of Big Little Lies-inspired costumes for Halloween 2019. Below, you’ll find 19 different costume ideas based on all your favorite Monterey women. Whether you want to dress up solo or get your entire group chat to go as the ladies with all the secrets, there’s something for you. Plus, we included ways to shop each outfit, so you don’t even have to think about how to recreate the looks. You’re welcome.

Power Strut Outfits —

There’s nothing quite like watching the Monterey Five strut together, knowing they hold far more secrets than we could ever imagine. You know your group text wants this same energy this Halloween.

1. Madeline’s Power Strut Outfit

2. Renata’s Power Strut Outfit

3. Jane’s Power Strut Outfit

4. Celeste’s Power Strut Outfit

5. Bonnie’s Power Strut Outfit

—

Madeline vs. Mary Louise

Grab your closest frenemy and go as dueling Madeline and Mary Louise for Halloween this year.

1. Madeline

2. Mary Louise

—

Audrey Hepburn Looks —

Be it Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s or Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, the Monterey Five know how to dress for a theme.

1. Madeline’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

2. Renata’s Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady

3. Jane’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

4. Celeste’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

5. Bonnie’s Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady

—

Disco Party —

If you want to go really deep into the Monterey Five’s world, get your pals to go as these boss ladies in their disco costumes.

1. Madeline’s Disco Costume

2. Renata’s Disco Costume

3. Jane’s Disco Costume

4. Celeste’s Disco Costume

5. Bonnie’s Disco Costume

—

Pumpkin Carving Outfits —

Remember that time Madeline and Renata hosted a little pumpkin carving party to try and keep their kids’ minds at ease? Get with the season and recreate these looks for your own Halloween soiree.

1. Madeline’s Pumpkin Carving Outfit

2. Renata’s Pumpkin Carving Outfit

Sadly, this Gucci puma sweater is sold out, but keep an eye out for resellers!

