StyleCaster
Share

19 ‘Big Little Lies’ Costumes Your Group Chat Should Wear This Halloween

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 ‘Big Little Lies’ Costumes Your Group Chat Should Wear This Halloween

Maggie Griswold
by
19 ‘Big Little Lies’ Costumes Your Group Chat Should Wear This Halloween
Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO.

Scroll To See More Images

Since the end of season two of Big Little Lies, I’ve been trying to find excuses to bring up the show—or incorporate it into my daily life and conversation. After all, the second season is theoretically the end of the show, so of course I want to make it last as long as possible! Luckily, Halloween is just around the corner, and there are so many Big Little Lies Halloween costumes to recreate for the holiday. It’s the best way to have my cake and eat it, too. I can talk about and dress up as my favorite BLL characters, but no one will look at me like I just can’t let things go.

From the iconic Audrey Hepburn ensembles the Monterey Five wore in season one to Mary Louise’s classic—and somehow slightly terrifying—style, there’s no shortage of Big Little Lies-inspired costumes for Halloween 2019. Below, you’ll find 19 different costume ideas based on all your favorite Monterey women. Whether you want to dress up solo or get your entire group chat to go as the ladies with all the secrets, there’s something for you. Plus, we included ways to shop each outfit, so you don’t even have to think about how to recreate the looks. You’re welcome.

Power Strut Outfits —

There’s nothing quite like watching the Monterey Five strut together, knowing they hold far more secrets than we could ever imagine. You know your group text wants this same energy this Halloween.

1. Madeline’s Power Strut Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Tie Neck Sleeveless Top $49.95
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Floral Print Pleated Midi Skirt $26.63
buy it

2. Renata’s Power Strut Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Cloth & Stone Ruffled Buttondown $98
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Knee-Length Coat $39.99
buy it

3. Jane’s Power Strut Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Faux Leather Button-Front Blazer $119
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
UO Waffle Beanie $15
buy it

4. Celeste’s Power Strut Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Wool Blend Coat $129
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Sam Edelman Penny Tall Boots $150
buy it

5. Bonnie’s Power Strut Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Katrina Maxi Dress $170
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Corduroy Swing Chore Jacket $128
buy it

Madeline vs. Mary Louise

Grab your closest frenemy and go as dueling Madeline and Mary Louise for Halloween this year.

1. Madeline

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Quilted Barn Jacket $99.95
buy it

2. Mary Louise

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Textured Open Cardigan $119
buy it

Audrey Hepburn Looks —

Be it Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s or Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, the Monterey Five know how to dress for a theme.

1. Madeline’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Every Occasion Shirt Dress $61.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Slip Silk Eye Mask $50
buy it

2. Renata’s Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Sanders Dress $390
buy it

3. Jane’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Satin V-Back Slip Midi Dress $79
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Empress Headband $38
buy it

4. Celeste’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Fiona Midi Dress $178
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Faux Pearl Necklace $19.99
buy it

5. Bonnie’s Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Ivory Lace Capelet Gown $168.90
buy it

Disco Party —

If you want to go really deep into the Monterey Five’s world, get your pals to go as these boss ladies in their disco costumes.

1. Madeline’s Disco Costume

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Neon Wide Band Waist Leggings $10
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
GANNI Sequined Top $157
buy it

2. Renata’s Disco Costume

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Alesia Mini Dress $42
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Full Metal Waist Belt $48
buy it

3. Jane’s Disco Costume

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Faux Suede Fringe Vest $27.99
buy it

4. Celeste’s Disco Costume

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Sequin Rainbow Dress $139.95
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Fuschia Gogo Boots $34.99
buy it

5. Bonnie’s Disco Costume

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Crinkle Asymmetrical Midi Skirt $39.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Sonrisa Paisley Top $70
buy it

View this post on Instagram

we all unwind in different ways

A post shared by big little lies (@biglittlelies) on

Pumpkin Carving Outfits —

Remember that time Madeline and Renata hosted a little pumpkin carving party to try and keep their kids’ minds at ease? Get with the season and recreate these looks for your own Halloween soiree.

1. Madeline’s Pumpkin Carving Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Pumpkin Pattern Women's Apron $29.95
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress $89.95
buy it

2. Renata’s Pumpkin Carving Outfit

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas

Sadly, this Gucci puma sweater is sold out, but keep an eye out for resellers!

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Striped Fleece Pullover $14
buy it

STYLECASTER | Big Little Lies Costume Ideas
Studded Cat Ears $10.99
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share