Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them

Scroll To See More Images

Jewelry trends are among the strangest around. In 2018, we thought it advisable to hang faces from our ears. So far in 2019, we’ve grown attached to adorning ourselves with glorified nametags, sporting fruit-shaped baubles of all kinds and extending our tropical print obsession into the accessory sphere. We’ve also taken our mild obsession with hoop earrings to a new level; the hoop earrings trend has become the big hoop earrings trend, which has since become the truly massive hoop earrings trend. A huge hoop is simply not an adequately huge hoop unless it’s huge enough to stick your entire head through.

Our initial resurrection of the hoop earrings trend was a nod to the early aughts, when hoop earrings were as abundant as low-rise jeans, butterfly clips and chainmail. Metallic textiles and shiny embellishments abounded, accentuated by the circular metal hoops we hung from our ears. Though we’ve revived a great many 2000s-inspired sartorial movements, hoops have pervaded the zeitgeist unlike any other (perhaps because they’re a bit more approachable than, say, that iconic sparkly cowl mini that hardly covered Paris Hilton’s body at all). But, as we and our camp-loving hearts are wont to do, we’ve taken hoop earrings to their most voluminous extreme. We’ve demanded that they not only be circles, but that they be enormous circles—gargantuan circles. If a hoop earring isn’t big enough to graze our shoulders—or more dramatically, our collarbones—is it even a hoop earring at all?!

We’d be remiss not to admit that wearing truly massive hoop earrings is a power move in its own right. And surely, being able to shove your head through your earring is a pretty impressive party trick. But all we really want to know is: Where will it end? Will we not be satisfied until hoops have become so colossal that we can fit our entire selves through them? That we can hula hoop with them? That we can loop them ’round our houses—nay, our yards? Will hoop earrings continue growing and growing until they envelop our earth?

Only time will tell. For now, there is shopping to be done—and there are huge hoop earrings to be had. (Plus, our little jewelry-based game of reductio ad absurdum could only go so far, anyway.)

Metallic bamboo hoops are cool. Huge metallic bamboo hoops are cooler.

Massive hoops, in their most classic iteration.

Because anything is more fun covered in rainbow beads.

Tiny hoops included for scale.

Shoulder dusters, done the hoop way.

In case you prefer colorful acetate to shiny metal.

Because of course the name jewelry trend and the massive hoop trends would merge, at some point, merge.

It feels strange to call these “understated,” but comparatively…

Surprisingly sophisticated for a decidedly gaudy trend.

In case you prefer your hoops with a bit of texture.

For the person who loves chain jewelry so much they wished for it in oversized hoop form.

Massive and thick. A true power move.

A lightly embellished option, if you please.

Simultaneously massive and delicate. What a juxtaposition.

In case the size alone wasn’t enough camp for you.

We’ll admit these play especially well with dainty spaghetti straps.

The smallest hoop you’ll find in this roundup.

A hoop that’s not fully revealed until you turn to the side.

Just thicc enough.

When paired with a blazer, these huge hoops skew sleeker than anything.

Of course there are bedazzled iterations on offer.

Massive rhinestone hoops, done slightly differently.

Does it count as dainty, minimalist jewelry if it’s kinda huge?

Wooden bead-adorned, for those of you who thought huge hoops simply weren’t enough on their own.

Click through to see the other half of this asymmetrical pair. (Not clickbait—they just didn’t have photos that clearly showed both at once. We wouldn’t do you dirty.)

The twist offers a matte touch to the metallic.

A nod to floral motifs without skewing too literal.

Probably capable of whacking someone in the face every time you turn your head.

For the shopper who prefers their hoops a little flat.

The fact that these look small should speak to how exceptionally big the others are.

Because in 2019, “hoop” doesn’t even have to mean hoop.

So big they’re even labeled XL.

Another bedazzled iteration, because you deserve options.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.