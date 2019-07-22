StyleCaster
Share

Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them

What's hot
StyleCaster

Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

Jewelry trends are among the strangest around. In 2018, we thought it advisable to hang faces from our ears. So far in 2019, we’ve grown attached to adorning ourselves with glorified nametags, sporting fruit-shaped baubles of all kinds and extending our tropical print obsession into the accessory sphere. We’ve also taken our mild obsession with hoop earrings to a new level; the hoop earrings trend has become the big hoop earrings trend, which has since become the truly massive hoop earrings trend. A huge hoop is simply not an adequately huge hoop unless it’s huge enough to stick your entire head through.

Our initial resurrection of the hoop earrings trend was a nod to the early aughts, when hoop earrings were as abundant as low-rise jeans, butterfly clips and chainmail. Metallic textiles and shiny embellishments abounded, accentuated by the circular metal hoops we hung from our ears. Though we’ve revived a great many 2000s-inspired sartorial movements, hoops have pervaded the zeitgeist unlike any other (perhaps because they’re a bit more approachable than, say, that iconic sparkly cowl mini that hardly covered Paris Hilton’s body at all). But, as we and our camp-loving hearts are wont to do, we’ve taken hoop earrings to their most voluminous extreme. We’ve demanded that they not only be circles, but that they be enormous circles—gargantuan circles. If a hoop earring isn’t big enough to graze our shoulders—or more dramatically, our collarbones—is it even a hoop earring at all?!

We’d be remiss not to admit that wearing truly massive hoop earrings is a power move in its own right. And surely, being able to shove your head through your earring is a pretty impressive party trick. But all we really want to know is: Where will it end? Will we not be satisfied until hoops have become so colossal that we can fit our entire selves through them? That we can hula hoop with them? That we can loop them ’round our houses—nay, our yards? Will hoop earrings continue growing and growing until they envelop our earth?

Only time will tell. For now, there is shopping to be done—and there are huge hoop earrings to be had. (Plus, our little jewelry-based game of reductio ad absurdum could only go so far, anyway.)

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
In the Loop Hoop Earrings $3.20
buy it

Metallic bamboo hoops are cool. Huge metallic bamboo hoops are cooler.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Thrown for a Hoop Earrings $2.40
buy it

Massive hoops, in their most classic iteration.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Susan Alexandra Merry Jumbo Hoop… $69
buy it

Because anything is more fun covered in rainbow beads.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Misho Kepler Hoop Earrings $260
buy it

Tiny hoops included for scale.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Thick Twist Design Hoop Earrings $16
buy it

Shoulder dusters, done the hoop way.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Cult Gaia Geneva Earrings $88
buy it

In case you prefer colorful acetate to shiny metal.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Marc Jacobs The Logo Hoops $85
buy it

Because of course the name jewelry trend and the massive hoop trends would merge, at some point, merge.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Thrown for a Hoop Earrings $2.40
buy it

It feels strange to call these “understated,” but comparatively…

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Cult Gaia Geneva Earrings $61.60
buy it

Surprisingly sophisticated for a decidedly gaudy trend.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Twisted Hoop Earrings $5.99
buy it

In case you prefer your hoops with a bit of texture.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Oversized Chain Statement Hoops $3.20
buy it

For the person who loves chain jewelry so much they wished for it in oversized hoop form.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
GAS Bijoux Large Lodge Hoops $168
buy it

Massive and thick. A true power move.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Aurelie Bidermann Hoop Earrings $380
buy it

A lightly embellished option, if you please.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Shimmery Metal Hoop Earrings $3.90
buy it

Simultaneously massive and delicate. What a juxtaposition.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Carolina Herrera Gemstones Hoop Earring $309
buy it

In case the size alone wasn’t enough camp for you.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Twist Design Hoop Earrings $10
buy it

We’ll admit these play especially well with dainty spaghetti straps.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
New You Resin Hoop Earrings $38
buy it

The smallest hoop you’ll find in this roundup.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Shashi Hype Hoop Earrings $55
buy it

A hoop that’s not fully revealed until you turn to the side.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Cocoa Hollow Hoop Earring $18
buy it

Just thicc enough.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Maria Black Senorita Hoops $144
buy it

When paired with a blazer, these huge hoops skew sleeker than anything.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
I Can See a Rainbow Diamante Earrings $6.40
buy it

Of course there are bedazzled iterations on offer.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Oversized Diamante Statement Hoops $6.40
buy it

Massive rhinestone hoops, done slightly differently.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Large Hoop Earring $16
buy it

Does it count as dainty, minimalist jewelry if it’s kinda huge?

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
XL Twist Design Hoop Earrings $11
buy it

Wooden bead-adorned, for those of you who thought huge hoops simply weren’t enough on their own.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
MM6 Maison Margiela Asymmetric Hoop… $300
buy it

Click through to see the other half of this asymmetrical pair. (Not clickbait—they just didn’t have photos that clearly showed both at once. We wouldn’t do you dirty.)

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Oversized Twisted Hoop Earrings $2.40
buy it

The twist offers a matte touch to the metallic.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Kate Spade New York Sliced Scallops… $78
buy it

A nod to floral motifs without skewing too literal.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Chunky Chainmail Hoop $3.20
buy it

Probably capable of whacking someone in the face every time you turn your head.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Oversized Flat Hoops $3.20
buy it

For the shopper who prefers their hoops a little flat.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Soko Arlie Maxi Wood Hoop Earrings $70
buy it

The fact that these look small should speak to how exceptionally big the others are.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Pentagon Hoop Earrings $3.20
buy it

Because in 2019, “hoop” doesn’t even have to mean hoop.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Liars & Lovers Extra Large Fine Gold… $9.50
buy it

So big they’re even labeled XL.

STYLECASTER | Hoop Earrings So Truly Massive You Could Probably Fit Your Head Through Them
Rhinestone Hoop Earrings $7.90
buy it

Another bedazzled iteration, because you deserve options.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share