Big Hearts: More Than a Pretty Face [VIDEO]

“More than just a pretty face” is a term thrown about lightly. Its progeny is sad in a way, the premise that being beautiful can invite the need to explain that your identity and character go beyond it, that you’re more than that more that your genetic makeup, symmetrical features and proclivity towards thinness. But there it is anyway, because sometimes it must be said, so, I’ll say it, the girls of “Model Citizen” are so much more than their exquisite faces. They’ve opted to step up and try and make a difference and more often than not, look quite spectacular doing so. As Lyndsey Scott says, “Anyone who’s given a platform in this world should use it.” We’re all given a platform in some way, and as theinspiring Jenny Shimizu explains, “Giving is living.” Get the girls’ full story and learn a thing or two about altruism in a video by Blake Martin.