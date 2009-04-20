Big Grey and Little Grey, Both Expecting

According to people.com, 39-year-old Ellen Pompeo (can you believe she is almost 40?) has a bun in the oven. This is the first child for the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress, who wed husband Chris Ivery in 2007 after meeting just six months earlier. I also just learned that Pompeo’s on-screen little sis, “Not Another Teen Movie” actress Chyler Leigh, is pregant in real life as well, and she is due next month (!) with her third child. Did anyone even notice Little Grey was pregnant on the show? She must be the smallest pregnant woman ever (after Nicole Kidman). Could you imagine if Pompeo and Leigh mated with their on-screen love interests Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane- aka McDreamy and McSteamy? Now those would be some gorgeous babies.

Also, for those of you who still watch, there’s a new episode on this week!