13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Sh*t

by
Photo: Getty Images

When we go out on a Friday night, there’s no way in hell you’ll see us lugging around a purse. Besides the fact that they’re unwieldy in tight spaces or while hitting the dance floor, they’re just too damn heavy—which is what makes clutches ideal for nights like these. That said, though we adore the genius who came up with clutches, they may have taken the tiny bag idea a teensy bit too far. If they can’t hold our phones, keys, some cash, a credit card, gum, headphones, a snack, and our favorite lipstick, then what’s the point?

Getty Images

So—because we care about you and understand your frustration with finding the perfect bag for an evening out—we rounded up our favorite clutches that are big enough to actually hold your valuables, including a floral print clutch from Zara and a leather fold-over clutch from Sole Society. Pair it with your favorite jumpsuit or midi skirt for a girls’ night out, and we promise clutches will become your new obsession—without compromising practicality. 

1 of 13
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: H&M Satin Clutch Bag

Satin Clutch, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Zara Floral Print Clutch

Floral Print Clutch, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Urban Outfitters Floral Printed Pouch

Floral Printed Pouch, $16; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Sole Society Rifkie Faux Leather Foldover Clutch

Sole Society Rifkie Faux Leather Foldover Clutch, $49.95; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Otaat/Myers Collective Ring Pouch

Otaat/Myers Collective Large Ring Pouch, $165; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: The Frankie Shop Black Faux Fur Clutch Bag

Black Faux Fur Clutch, $128; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Clare V. Tahiti Half&Half Clutch

Clare V. Tahiti Half & Half Clutch, $235; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Simon Miller Mini Birch Bag in Malt

Simon Miller Mini Birch Bag in Malt, $435; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: A Detacher Lou Clutch

A Détacher Lou Clutch, $874; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Marni Runway Satelite Calfskin Clutch in Glass

Marni Runway Satelite Calfskin Clutch in Glass, $610.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Building Block Doppler Medium Textured Leather Clutch

Building Block Doppler Medium Textured-Leather Clutch, $350; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Maria La Rosa Vague Fabric Pouch

Maria La Rosa Vague Fabric Pouch, $455; at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Photo: Maryam Nassir Zadeh
13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Shit: Loéil Babou Bag

Babou Bag, $92; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil

