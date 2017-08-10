13 Clutches That Will Actually Hold Your Sh*t

When we go out on a Friday night, there’s no way in hell you’ll see us lugging around a purse. Besides the fact that they’re unwieldy in tight spaces or while hitting the dance floor, they’re just too damn heavy—which is what makes clutches ideal for nights like these. That said, though we adore the genius who came up with clutches, they may have taken the tiny bag idea a teensy bit too far. If they can’t hold our phones, keys, some cash, a credit card, gum, headphones, a snack, and our favorite lipstick, then what’s the point?

So—because we care about you and understand your frustration with finding the perfect bag for an evening out—we rounded up our favorite clutches that are big enough to actually hold your valuables, including a floral print clutch from Zara and a leather fold-over clutch from Sole Society. Pair it with your favorite jumpsuit or midi skirt for a girls’ night out, and we promise clutches will become your new obsession—without compromising practicality.