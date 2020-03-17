The ‘Big Brother’ Cast Has No Idea About Coronavirus After Being in Isolation For a Month

The Big Brother Germany house was among the first to go into in quarantine—they just didn’t know it at the time. The Big Brother Germany cast doesn’t know about coronavirus and will learn about the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak on live TV.

Big Brother Germany contestants have been living in a house Cologne isolated from the outside world since February 6. And though some knew of coronavirus at the time, none of the contestants are aware of how serious the disease has become in the past month due to the show’s format.

Variety reports that the show’s host Jochen Schropp, and Big Brother physician Andreas Kaniewski will inform the contestants about the coronavirus crisis in a live special on Tuesday, March 17. The decision to tell the cast, which was made by the show’s network Sat.1, comes after Germany’s major cities have been put into lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sat.1 also announced that the contestants will be allowed to ask questions about the situation and receive video messages from their loved ones.

Big Brother Germany isn’t the only TV show to be affected by coronavirus. Many TV shows, including Euphoria, Riverdale and The Bachelorette, have shut down or postponed production due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Riverdale set shut down earlier this month after a crew member came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, while The Bachelorette initially decided to film its show within the United States before cancelling the upcoming season all together.

Since coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in November 2019, the disease has spread to more than 180,000 cases across the world. Celebrities such as Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also tested positive. And as these stars remind us, it’s important to wash our hands, self-isolate and not spread the disease to those at risk, which include those above 65 and those who are immunocompromised. It will be OK, but it takes everyone’s effort to stay safe and healthy.