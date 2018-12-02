StyleCaster
12 Big-Batch Cocktails That’ll Get Everyone Drunk at Your Holiday Party

Photo: Heather Christo.

Holiday parties are fantastic. At least, the first few holiday parties of the year are fantastic. After that, each one can start to feel like a blur of ugly sweaters, campy music and maybe a sea of friends and family members you only see once a year (on purpose). You know what makes any holiday party instantly fabulous, though? Good holiday cocktails.

A few bottles of wine and bourbon are all it really takes to get people good and tipsy at a holiday party, but well-planned holiday cocktails can totally bring things to the next level.

Since no one has time to mix individual drinks while they’re singing carols and filling up on sugar cookies, big-batch holiday cocktails are the way to go. Make a huge batch of some festive, boozy drink before everyone arrives, then set it out with a ladle and some cups and let guests go to town.

The following 12 big-batch holiday cocktails range from classic eggnog to a fancy gin punch you’ve definitely never tried before. Pick one (or a few) for your upcoming holiday fête, and watch as guests bask in the revelry.

Red Grapefruit Sparkler

Chatelaine.

Red Grapefruit Sparkler

This wine-and-rum red grapefruit sparkler is sweet and sour, and will look beautiful among your holiday decorations.

Blood Orange Blackberry Rum Punch

Heather Cristo.

Blood Orange Blackberry Rum Punch

Can’t stomach another overly sweet, festive holiday drink? This blood orange blackberry rum punch is just what you need.

Rosemary, Baby!

Nerds With Knives.

Rosemary, Baby!

A classic drink with a quirky name, Rosemary, Baby! is a bourbon and grapefruit cocktail that’s guaranteed to sneak up on you.

Knockout Bourbon Punch

Garden and Gun.

Knockout Bourbon Punch

True to its name, this knockout bourbon punch is a real kick in the pants. The combination of bourbon and Madeira will get everybody going, and notes of cinnamon and ginger make it festive (but not over-the-top).

Bowery Punch

Food52.

Bowery Punch

The folks at Food52 sure know how to throw a party. This bitter, gin-based Bowery punch will appease guests who don’t want to go the bourbon route.

Mulled Wine

Gimme Some Oven.

Mulled Wine

This sweet, spiced classic is lower in alcohol than most of the other cocktails on the list, so it’s great for a party that’ll last for hours and hours. Besides, it really isn’t the holidays until you’ve had some mulled wine.

Eggnog

The Kitchn.

Eggnog

Love it or hate it, eggnog is a time-honored holiday tradition. Skip the sickly sweet store-bought stuff and make your own (still pretty sweet) nog.

Holiday Milk Punch

Food52.

Holiday Milk Punch

Just can’t get yourself on the eggnog bandwagon? This holiday milk punch is a lighter spin, made with brandy, rum, and a mix of milk and cream. The recipe only makes one cocktail, so scale way up and keep a pitcher in the fridge for guests.

Batch Old Fashioned Cocktails

Serious Eats.

Batch Old Fashioned Cocktails

When you want a truly stiff drink, it’s hard to beat a classic old fashioned. The problem is, no host wants to spend the whole party mixing drinks at the bar. This batch old fashioned makes 12 cocktails, so just set it in a bottle at your bar, along with some sliced oranges and cherries for garnish.

Earl Grey Gin Punch

Food Republic.

Earl Grey Gin Punch

Cranberries, citrus, rosemary and tea give this Earl Grey gin punch plenty of flavor.

Blood Orange Sangria

How Sweet Eats.

Blood Orange Sangria

Thought sangria was strictly a summer drink? Think again. This blood orange sangria is perfect for winter, and you can always swap out the berries for chopped apples or some pomegranate seeds.

Homemade Peppermint Vodka Hot Chocolate

Aberdeen’s Kitchen.

Homemade Peppermint Vodka Hot Chocolate

No drink is as cozy as classic hot chocolate. Make yours party-appropriate by swapping candy canes for peppermint vodka, and adding it to mugs of hot chocolate for this homemade peppermint vodka hot chocolate.

