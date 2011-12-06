Bienvenue Sandro! Chic Parisian Boutique Opens in New York

I thought New Yorkers had it good when Bloomingdale’s began carrying Parisian brand Sandro in September, but Sandro has taken its infiltration into the hearts of American shoppers even further. Now fans of the store can recall days of shopping on the streets of Paris when they visit the first US Sandro outpost on Bleecker Street, in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

The Bleecker Street shop, which opened November 22, is made up of adjoining women’s and men’s boutiques. Racks line the walls of the airy space, giving it the look of all the Sandro boutiques in Paris. If you can’t board a plane to the City of Light, dressing from head to toe in this Parisian brand might be the next best thing.

And if shopping in New York isn’t an option, you can still get a hold of the distinctly French designs on their newly launched e-commerce site. Go now and you’ll find plenty of items on sale.

Now that’s something that you’d be hard pressed to find at the original Parisian boutiques!