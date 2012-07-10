Biel, Kardashian, Holmes & More: Stars Whose Men Shape Their Style

In this month’s InStyle, cover girl Jessica Biel dishes about her relationship with Justin Timberlake — and how much he really does for her (at least in the fashion department). Apparently, Justin was in total control when it came to designing the ring he proposed to her with, and he also vetoes her outfits if he doesn’t like them as she walks out of her closet. Justin has always been fashion forward, so it’s no surprise that he’s a bit bossy when it comes to what his lady wears.

Justin isn’t the only man who seems to shape his lady’s style. Since Kanye West and the Imelda Marcos of Herve Leger bandage dresses Kim Kardashian began dating, she’s been gravitating towards simpler, chicer fashion choices like Balmain minis and Tom Ford zipper back dresses. She hasn’t been photographed in animal print in over four months! That’s progress, people.

Anyway, we’ve rounded up a slew of ladies whose style has been somewhat upgraded by their men. There are a few surprises on this list that you may have not seen coming, but trust us, it’s all true. Click through the gallery above and let us know what you think! Whose relationship makeover is your favorite?