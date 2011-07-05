StyleCaster
Bieber is Mag Cover Kryptonite, Olivia Palermo’s New Blog

Kerry Pieri
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Justin Bieber’s Vanity Fair cover was the worst performer for the mag in 12 years. He also provided a poor showing for Teen Vogue in 2010. Will Smith on a horse is still the low one to beat though. [WWD]

Olivia Palermo is launching a style blog for mid-summer. [WWD]

Willow Smith is considered a fashion icon. I mean… [Vogue Daily]

Bjork is on the new cover of Dazed & Confused, she’s also the mag’s guest editor. [Design Scene]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Just took an afternoon nap (let’s call it a haute couture siesta) and dreamt I was waterskiing with Cameron Diaz and Carmen Kass. #ImTwisted #sweetdreams

RT @henryholland if i never see a picture of Leanne Rimes in a bikini or listen to a song with Will i am doing robot voice on it again I would be very happy Those two things are truly deplorable.

RT @vogue_london 65 days to go until #FNO London – we just got the news that Missoni will be creating an exclusive product for the night… So we’re already counting down to FNO? Really?

RT @patmcgrathreal BeautyFlash!! Use 2 concealers: 1 under the eye in a warm shade to conceal dark circles & another for the face that matches skin perfectly Ok!

