Bieber is Mag Cover Kryptonite, Olivia Palermo’s New Blog

Justin Bieber’s Vanity Fair cover was the worst performer for the mag in 12 years. He also provided a poor showing for Teen Vogue in 2010. Will Smith on a horse is still the low one to beat though. [WWD]

Olivia Palermo is launching a style blog for mid-summer. [WWD]

Willow Smith is considered a fashion icon. I mean… [Vogue Daily]

Bjork is on the new cover of Dazed & Confused, she’s also the mag’s guest editor. [Design Scene]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Just took an afternoon nap (let’s call it a haute couture siesta) and dreamt I was waterskiing with Cameron Diaz and Carmen Kass. #ImTwisted #sweetdreams

RT @henryholland if i never see a picture of Leanne Rimes in a bikini or listen to a song with Will i am doing robot voice on it again I would be very happy Those two things are truly deplorable.

RT @vogue_london 65 days to go until #FNO London – we just got the news that Missoni will be creating an exclusive product for the night… So we’re already counting down to FNO? Really?

RT @patmcgrathreal BeautyFlash!! Use 2 concealers: 1 under the eye in a warm shade to conceal dark circles & another for the face that matches skin perfectly Ok!