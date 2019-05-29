Here Is The Justin Bieber & Haley Baldwin’s Wedding Update You’ve Been Waiting For

Nearly nine months ago, the “Sorry” singer and his then 21-year-old girlfriend tied the knot with a secret wedding ceremony in New York City. They wed in a courthouse, and vowed to love one another through thick and thin, in sickness and in health. We now have a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding ceremony update—because they were not one-and-done with that little ceremony. The Biebers were reportedly planning a huge bash with friends and family, which was scheduled for Bieber’s 25th birthday weekend: March 1st. However, that *obviously* did not happen. Allegedly things were just temporarily put on hold. The “I Don’t Care” singer has been very honest and open about his struggles with mental health. The couple agreed to put his therapy and well-being ahead of a celebration. “In sickness and in health,” right? Since they’re already married, they don’t seem to be in any rush to have a big, celebratory blowout.

The public nuptials have been put on hold repeatedly. But a source told People Magazine that there will still be a party, just not yet. “Hailey keeps supporting him,” the source confirms. “They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.” And that is 100% fair. It’s honestly super mature of the young couple too—the fact that they want to take care of themselves and are content with already being married rather than trying to force a big bash is super commendable. We can’t say fans aren’t a bit disappointed—they wanted to see the photos—but still, we’re impressed with the Biebers.

Bieber has been in therapy for what he refers to as his “deep-rooted issues.” The source says the treatment the singer has sought has had a good impact. “It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

We’re happy to hear Baldwin has been a good support and influence on Bieber. The two seem to know how lucky they are to have one another. Aw.