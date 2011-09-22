Bidding Farewell To D&G: A Retrospective

Today’s D&G show for Milan Fashion Week is the last we will be seeing of Dolce & Gabbana‘s sister brand. D&G was, for years, an autonomous, slightly urban take on the more classic Dolce & Gabbana line. But today the designers announced that they will be folding D&G back into the mother brand to reportedly “give even more strength and energy to our collections” (WWD).

Here at StyleCaster we are sad to hear of D&G’s passing. Many of us had our first encounters with designer apparel through the slightly less expensive spin off of our favorite Italian designers’ work.

To pay tribute to D&G and its many contributions to the fashion world we’ve compiled a slideshow of our favorite D&G moments. Click through for pics from runways, magazines, and boisterous events.

And with that, we bid you adieu old friend.