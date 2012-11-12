First-Ever Modeling Photos Of Kate Moss To Be Auctioned Off This Month

Talk about the perfect holiday gift for serious fashion lovers: Come November 23, you can bid on an assortment of the first modeling photos ever snapped of iconic model Kate Moss but, as you might expect, these legendary images aren’t going for cheap. London auction house Bloomsbury Auctions is expecting to receive approximately $1,500 for each shot of a then-14-year-old Moss captured by photographer David Ross in 1988.

“I suppose what was refreshing was that she was honest. She wasn’t trying to prove anything or act above her station,” Ross told Vogue UK. “She was untarnished. A blank canvas.” The various photos reveal the teenaged Moss in a range of poses, from ultra-serious to girlish giggling.

While other iconic images of models and actresses such as Marilyn Monroe have previously gone for $750,000 a pop post-mortem, this almost seems like a steal in comparison.

