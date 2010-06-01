Bibhu Mohapatra Takes Home National Arts Club Young Innovator Award

We love a fashion party as much as the next guy but most of the time these New York kids are focused more on Twittering than actually enjoying the party or meeting people. As I have learned from my many nights at The National Arts Club for various occasions, never doth a Twitter pass through these hallowed halls. Why? Because there is zero phone reception in the old Tildon Mansion! Quel relief.

Last week we were back at the venerable old club on Gramercy Park to celebrate Bibhu Mohapatra. When we last caught up with Bibhu we chatted him up mid-studio workday, and we found the man as pleasantly glamorous as the clothes. So when we heard word that he was to be honored by the National Art Club’s Fashion Committee as a Young Innovator, we were all on board.



A gorgeous Bibhu creation.

The place was packed with members, fashion folks (Hi Ruth Finley!) and of course friends of the designer. There was also a slideshow of Bibhus collections and mannequins wearing a couple of his stunning evening pieces. Later in the night speeches were made and Bibhu was presented with his award to much fanfare.

We ran into the handsome Peter Arnold, President of Cynthia Rowley who was pleased as punch to be there. Im a long time friend of Bibhu and his boyfriend Bobby. Bibhu has such great talent and I am excited to see him getting so much exposure as of late.

Mohapatra was equally as thrilled, Between my new atelier at the CFDA Incubator and this award, its been quite an encouraging year. So how did the award come about? Well I got a call from Fashion Committee member Max Wilson, and he said they had been following my work for quite some time and would like to give me the Young Innovator award. It came as a total surprise, Bibhu explained.

We finally grabbed Chrishaunda Lee, Chairman of the Committee to ask her about the evening. Im so glad to see such a diverse group of people in attendance. We bring all facets of life to these events from educators to collectors and designers. This is old school viral marketing! We send out letters and spread the word over cocktails not over emails here at the National Arts Club.”

Take note you Twitterheads, sometimes the old fashion way has its perks.

All images by Cator Sparks for StyleCaster