Do You Recognize Beyoncé’s New Stepsister, Bianca Lawson?

Beyonce‘s mom Tina Knowles married Richard Lawson on the weekend, meaning Bey and Solange have a brand new stepsister—Bianca Lawson.

You might not recognize her name, but we’re willing to bet you’ve seen her face before. Bianca, 36, is an actress and most recently a “Pretty Little Liars” star. She’s basically played the role of a teenager for two decades, taking on the teen part in shows like “Saved by the Bell” (1993), “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1997-1998), “Dawson’s Creek” (1999-2000), “Save the Last Dance” (2001), “The Vampire Diaries” (2009-2011), and “American Horror Story” (2011)—just to name a few.

Bianca Lawson in Vampire Diaries, Photo: tumblr.com

Seriously, is this woman ageless? Across 20 years of teen flicks, she looks exactly the same–there’s even an internet meme about her age-defying face.

Case in point: This clip of Bey’s new sis looking fierce almost 15 years ago in “Save the Last Dance” compared with a picture of Bianca taken last year. Just take a look at the similarities!