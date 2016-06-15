Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Is Wilhelmina’s Latest Hot Male Model

Muhammad Ali’s 17-year-old grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, just signed a modeling contract with Wilhelmina. It’s not hard to see why—he’s pretty like his grandfather, who wasn’t shy about boasting about his looks and was famous for saying things like, “I’m pretty as a girl!”

“He has a great look,” an agent from the modeling firm told TMZ. “He’s a well-rounded person. That’s what we look for.” As to what you can expect to see him in, it looks like he’s being considered for “film, TV, commercial, print … everything,” they said.

He’s not just a pretty face, though. The soon-to-be high-school senior is a serious football player, and a bunch of colleges have already made offers, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 12 all-purpose back in the class of 2017, and he dedicated his next season to Ali, his “Poppy,” as he said in a tweet the day after his grandfather’s death.

Thank you everyone for your prayers and condolences. My senior football season is dedicated to my grandfather.. RIP to my Poppy… — BIAGGIO ALI WALSH (@BiaggioAli1234) June 4, 2016

