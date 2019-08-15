You Won’t Believe How Much The ‘BH90210’ Cast Is Getting Paid

This news has us seeing dollar signs all over the place: the BH90210 cast salaries have been revealed. Of course, the OG Beverly Hills, 90210 series earned the cast some major checks over the years, but their payday from the meta-revival might just surprise you.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast isn’t earning quite as much as would have been anticipated for a major revival. Sources close with the outlet have shared that stars Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering are making $70,000 per episode. With six episodes in the meta-revival, where the actors play exaggerated iterations of themselves, that equals a $420,000 base salary. Not too shabby in our opinion. But there’s more to it.

Both Garth and Spelling are earning an additional $15,000 for co-creating the reboot. And Priestly, who directed an episode, is earning an extra $46,000 for his behind-the-camera work. Coincidentally, the payday for the cast isn’t exactly what a number of industry professionals would have anticipated for a revival of a beloved series. One talent agent shared with THR, “I thought they would have made at least six figures.”

The reboot premiered on Fox on August 7, with Garth sharing that the series was in need of a new concept. “Personally, it never made sense for me to go back and play Kelly Taylor,” she previously stated. “I felt like our audience deserved more, so when we came up with this fresh concept, we were all like, ‘Let’s do this!’”

In the first episode, the cast paid loving tribute to their former cast member Luke Perry. The cast also noted that Perry was definitely with them in spirit on set. To culminate the emotional sendoff to the former cast member, Shannen Doherty will appear on an episode of Riverdale for a tribute. With the cast now moving forward, and enjoying a pretty-darn-good-if-lower-than-some-people-expected payday, we can’t wait to see what BH90210 has in store next.

Originally posted on SheKnows.