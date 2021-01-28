Run, Don’t Walk — Beyond Yoga’s Celestial-Chic Zodiac Collection Is Back

Scroll To See More Images

Tonight is 2021’s first full moon, and Beyond Yoga is celebrating the celestial event with the return of their fastest-selling and most successful drops of all time. The Beyond Yoga Zodiac Collection is officially back and yes, just like the brand’s previous astrology-themed activewear drop (which Beyond Yoga stans Alessandra Ambrosio and Rachel McAdams sported), the chic, size-inclusive (XXS-4X) collection is already starting to sell out fast.

First launched (in a different colorway) in Fall of 2018, and re-launched this morning, the Beyond Yoga Zodiac legging collection features all of the twelve zodiac signs in an iridescent foil motif on the back leg of Beyond Yoga’s signature Caught In The Midi High Rise legging in the Darkest Night hue inspired by a starlit sky.

Aesthetics aside, these top-rated, buttery-soft space-dye leggings have become a celebrity favorite for other practical reasons too (fans of Beyond Yoga include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez, just to name a select few) because they feature a ton of performance-enhancing design specs, including four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry while you break a sweat and built-in UV protection.

If you’re not already feeling dizzy from seeing stars (sorry, I just had to), the new Zodiac drop also has plenty of coordinating tops, sports bras, and outerwear items to complete your look and re-inspire you to get moving (or just get more comfy working from home) this year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beyond Yoga Zodiac Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging

Available in each of the twelve Zodiac signs.

Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging (1X-4X)

This collection is available in sizes XXS through 4X.

Tossed Star Keep It Simple Cropped Tank

Keep the celestial-meets-sartorial theme going with this star-printed tank.

Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank

This matching space-dye thank makes for the perfect set.