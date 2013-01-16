Beyoncé’s Wedding Dress Now For Sale (The One She Wore in a Music Video, That Is)

Whether you’re a bride-to-be or not, odds are you wouldn’t turn down the chance to wear Beyoncé‘s wedding dress. Okay, so you probably won’t ever be able to snag the one she wore at her real nuptials with husband Jay-Z (in fact, people have only gotten a brief glimpse of that dress in her video “I Was Here”), but you can purchase the glamorous custom wedding gown she wore in her 2011 video “Best I Never Had.”

The dress, designed by Baracci, is a strapless ivory and gold number with hand-embroidered French lace, a silk duchess skirt, and loads of Swarovski crystals. Sound good? Well, the one-of-a-kind dress can be yours for the not-so-low price of … $30,000!

This might seem quite expensive for a secondhand gown (even if it was Beyoncé’s—for at least a day), but Baracci dresses have a history of being super-pricey. In fact, when “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak bought a $58,000 secondhand Baracci gown on an episode of the show, many wondered as to why she wouldn’t have designed a custom gown with a top designer for that exorbitant sum. Of course, chances are she got a major deal for mentioning the brand—but regardless.

Nonetheless, if you’re a size 4 and a major Beyoncé fan, you can scoop it up now!

Tell us—if you had the money to burn, would you buy this dress?